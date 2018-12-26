Subscribe to The Thaiger

Get all the latest news, promotions and be in the monthly draw for a major prize.

* indicates required
Connect with us

Thailand

Free internet for low income earners with registered welfare cards

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

Free internet for low income earners with registered welfare cards | The Thaiger

Photo: Backyard Travel

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has announced a project where some 1.8 million registered low-income earners, especially in remote areas, will receive internet in their home for three years.

As part of a Universal Service Obligation (USO) project, the aim is to close the ‘digital gap’ providing internet access to 2.1 million households or 6.3 million people in 3,929 remote villages by the end of next year.

Some households registered with the government’s welfare card program in the areas will have free internet access for three years or until April 30, 2024. The NBTC will be subsidising the 200 baht a month subscription rate being offered in the remote areas for a 30/10 Mbps internet service.

The USO project states that all villages in Thailand will have access to broadband, a required task already completed for the regions.

The project will provide all people with equal access to new government services such as telemedicine (allowing patients to consult doctors online), telehealth (providing health care advice online), remote learning, and tele-education.

5,229 free public Wi-Fi access points will be installed by NBTC from 2019 to 2024, in addition 107 tambon hospitals and 1,210 schools will have broadband links.

The USO project is financed by the USO fund which is contributed to as a percentage of revenue by telecom operators.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post 



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Thai Life

Medical marijuana approved in Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 26, 2018

By

Medical marijuana approved in Thailand | The Thaiger

Photo: South China Morning Post 

“This is a New Year’s gift from the National Legislative Assembly to the government and the Thai people,” Somchai Sawangkarn, said chairman of the drafting committee.

Thailand will be the first country, in a region with some of the strictest drug laws, to approve cannabis for medical use. In an extra-parliamentary session addressing bills before new year, the government amended the Narcotic Act 1979.

There is currently controversy in Thailand over patents being requested by foreigners firms which could potentially allow them to dominate the market. This would make it harder for Thai researchers to access marijuana extracts, and for the Thai patients themselves to have a harder time accessing the medicines needed.

Even though countries from Canada to Columbia have legalised marijuana, or have approved its medical use, across much of Southeast Asia its remains illegal including severe penalties if you get caught in possession.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

Continue Reading

Phuket

Tsunami remembrance ceremony held on Patong Beach

The Thaiger

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 26, 2018

By

Tsunami remembrance ceremony held on Patong Beach | The Thaiger

Locals, tourists and provincial dignitaries gathered this morning at Patong Beach for a remembrance ceremony commemorating 14 years since the deadly tsunami that struck the island on the morning of December 26, 2004.

The ceremony, presided over by Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup started at nine 9am. Flowers were placed on Patong Beach to remember those that died in the disaster.

Official figures state that the tsunami killed 5,398 people in Thailand and that more than 3,700 vanished in the waves that struck Phuket and the Andaman coast.

In total, the disaster claimed an estimated 230,000 to 280,000 lives across the Indian Ocean, with a focus on the Banda Aceh region of Indonesia.

Tsunami remembrance ceremony held on Patong Beach | News by The Thaiger Tsunami remembrance ceremony held on Patong Beach | News by The Thaiger Tsunami remembrance ceremony held on Patong Beach | News by The Thaiger Tsunami remembrance ceremony held on Patong Beach | News by The Thaiger

 

Continue Reading

Thailand

Medical marijuana is now legal in Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

December 26, 2018

By

Medical marijuana is now legal in Thailand | The Thaiger

• Possession of marijuana and krathom within legal limits will be allowed for treatment of certain diseases, for first aid or in cases of emergency

•The committee has the authority to give permission to requests for production, import and export of marijuana

A new law that legitimises the use of marijuana for medical purposes has sailed through the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) yesterday with overwhelming support.

The big picture

Under the revised Narcotic Drugs Act, possession of marijuana and krathom within legal limits will be allowed for treatment of certain diseases, for first aid or in cases of emergency.

However, anyone possessing more than 10 kilograms of marijuana will be treated as having the intent to sell it illegally. The possession of marijuana for purposes other than the strict limits outlined under the law remains liable to legal action.

Those found in possession of less than 10 kilograms of marijuana could still face up to five years in jail and a fine of 100,000 baht.

Anyone possessing more than 10 kilograms of the drug risks imprisonment of between one and 15 years, and a fine up to 1 million baht.

The law amends the existing Narcotic Drugs Act of 1979.

The amendment also increases the National Narcotics Control Committee to 25 members, up from 17. The eight new members include the permanent secretary of the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, the director-general of the Department for Development of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, and the director-general of the Department of Health Service Support.

The committee has the authority to give permission to requests for production, import and export of marijuana, and also to approve regulations proposed by relevant state agencies.

After the law has been in force for three years, the committee is required to review all permissions every six months.

The fine print

The law allows possession of “a necessary amount” of marijuana for medical treatment.

Those in possession of the drug for this purpose need to carry a doctor’s prescription.

It will also be legal under the new law to possess marijuana for research and development as well as agricultural, commercial, scientific and industrial purposes.

Among those permitted to possess marijuana are patients who need the drug for treatment, state agencies responsible for research or medicine-related education, Thai Red Cross, anti-narcotics agencies, institutions of higher education with research and teaching on medicine, and registered farmer groups.

With this law going into effect, the growing of marijuana and processing within the legal limit will be allowed, under close supervision by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board.

The bill will be forwarded for royal endorsement before being published in the Royal Gazette.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending