Youths throw pétanque balls at boxing leader’s Chon Buri home

In a bizarre and frightening incident in Chon Buri, a group of youths targeted the home of a boxing camp leader, throwing pétanque balls at his house in the early hours yesterday, April 25.

The attack, which narrowly missed his six year old daughter, left the family car and house windows damaged, leaving the family shaken and fearful.

The incident occurred around 3am at the home of 51 year old Daeng, who runs the Phayak Mueang Chon boxing camp in Mueang district. Daeng was asleep with his wife and daughter when the attack began. He was woken by the sound of motorcycles revving outside his home, followed by the sound of breaking glass. A pétanque ball crashed through the window and into their bedroom, just inches away from hitting his daughter.

As Daeng recounted the terrifying ordeal, he showed reporters the damage caused by the attack. His car’s windshield and the front door window were shattered, with glass fragments scattered throughout their bedroom. A pétanque ball, which Daeng kept as evidence, was found at the scene. Despite the violence of the act, the youths responsible fled before Daeng could react.

The boxing camp leader quickly reported the incident to local police, but he remains confused about the motive behind the attack. He stated that he had no known disputes or enemies and had been focused on running his boxing camp and training young fighters. Daeng expressed his deep concern for his family’s safety, as he fears the youths may return to cause further harm, reported KhaoSod.

Living in fear, Daeng has vowed to stay vigilant, hoping that the police investigation will uncover the reason behind the attack. Meanwhile, he continues to worry about the safety of his family, particularly his young daughter, whose life was narrowly spared in this frightening attack. The police are now investigating the case, and officers urge anyone with information to come forward.