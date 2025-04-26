8-year-old girl drowns in Buriram’s Mun River, mother distraught

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal25 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, April 26, 2025
58 2 minutes read
8-year-old girl drowns in Buriram’s Mun River, mother distraught
Pictures courtesy of Siam News

An eight year old girl tragically drowned after a boat capsized in the Mun River in Buriram province. Her 45 year old mother was left distraught. Survivors recounted the incident, highlighting attempts to bail water from the boat and the rescue efforts by a seven year old boy.

Yesterday, April 25, Phasakorn Phokham, a Police Lieutenant Colonel at Phutthaisong Police Station in Buriram, was informed of a drowning incident between Pla Khao village and the Mueang subdistrict. Emergency services and locals searched for the body of the eight year old girl, a second-grade student, while her family, including her bedridden grandfather, anxiously awaited news. Eventually, the girl’s body was recovered from the river.

The girl’s mother Ladda recounted that she had taken her daughter and four other relatives to the fields to collect ant eggs, leaving her daughter in the care of an aunt under the shade of a tree. She was informed of the accident when the aunt reported the girl had fallen into the water. Ladda suspected the boat was not seaworthy, as it was an abandoned village boat.

8-year-old girl drowns in Buriram's Mun River, mother distraught | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

8-year-old girl drowns in Buriram's Mun River, mother distraught | News by Thaiger

The boat rower and the only one among the four passengers who could swim, explained that he found the boat and decided to row across the river for fun. Two children, aged seven and eight, joined him along with an aunt. On their way back, the boat capsized in the middle of the river. The 18 year old rower managed to save the seven year old boy by swimming him to shore and then ran to the village for help.

Another survivor, 58 year old Phian said that just before the incident, the two children sat with her under a tree as the rower bailed water from the boat. Concerned, she joined them on the boat. After crossing the river, she felt uneasy and asked the rower to return to the other side, suspecting the water was deep.

8-year-old girl drowns in Buriram's Mun River, mother distraught | News by Thaiger

As the boat reached the river’s centre, it capsized. Phian saw her seven year old grandson riding on the teenage rower’s back as he swam. However, she lost sight of the eight year old girl, who was seated at the boat’s rear.

Phian, unable to swim, felt herself sinking and swallowing water, certain of her fate. She heard her seven year old grandson shouting for help but struggled to respond. Gathering her strength, she swam closer to the shore, where a branch was extended to her. Grabbing it, she realised it was her seven year old grandson who pulled her to safety, crediting him with saving her life, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Collapsed Bangkok building death toll rises to 60 Bangkok News

Collapsed Bangkok building death toll rises to 60

5 minutes ago
8-year-old girl drowns in Buriram&#8217;s Mun River, mother distraught Thailand News

8-year-old girl drowns in Buriram’s Mun River, mother distraught

25 minutes ago
Youths throw pétanque balls at boxing leader’s Chon Buri home Pattaya News

Youths throw pétanque balls at boxing leader’s Chon Buri home

45 minutes ago
Tourism in Mukdahan drops by 50% after Songkran festival Thailand News

Tourism in Mukdahan drops by 50% after Songkran festival

59 minutes ago
2 Thai men confess to killing dog for sun-dried meat in Sa Kaeo Thailand News

2 Thai men confess to killing dog for sun-dried meat in Sa Kaeo

1 hour ago
Pattaya&#8217;s new drainage system ready for rainy season Pattaya News

Pattaya’s new drainage system ready for rainy season

1 hour ago
Phuket road rage leads to livestreamed assault, man arrested Phuket News

Phuket road rage leads to livestreamed assault, man arrested

2 hours ago
Police arrest restaurant murder suspect in Kanchanaburi Thailand News

Police arrest restaurant murder suspect in Kanchanaburi

3 hours ago
Woman attacked near Sattahip beach, deranged suspect arrested Pattaya News

Woman attacked near Sattahip beach, deranged suspect arrested

3 hours ago
Thai Airways partners with KMC to convert Boeing 777-300ERs Thailand News

Thai Airways partners with KMC to convert Boeing 777-300ERs

4 hours ago
Thai-Australian police unite to combat transnational crime networks Thailand News

Thai-Australian police unite to combat transnational crime networks

4 hours ago
Phuket police bust Russian woman in prostitution crackdown Phuket News

Phuket police bust Russian woman in prostitution crackdown

4 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn leaves hospital after fever recovery Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn leaves hospital after fever recovery

4 hours ago
Chiang Mai cafe accused of creating &#8216;human zoo&#8217; amid criticism Thailand News

Chiang Mai cafe accused of creating ‘human zoo’ amid criticism

5 hours ago
6 police officers honoured after Hua Hin aircraft crash Thailand News

6 police officers honoured after Hua Hin aircraft crash

5 hours ago
New liquid and gel rules enforced at Thailand airports Thailand News

New liquid and gel rules enforced at Thailand airports

21 hours ago
Ascott’s multi-typology strategy fuels expansion across the globe Travel

Ascott’s multi-typology strategy fuels expansion across the globe

22 hours ago
Man killed in high-speed crash into parked truck in Phuket Phuket News

Man killed in high-speed crash into parked truck in Phuket

22 hours ago
French fugitive busted at Phuket Airport over assault charge Phuket News

French fugitive busted at Phuket Airport over assault charge

22 hours ago
3 Thai teenagers suspected of murdering friend in Lop Buri dam Thailand News

3 Thai teenagers suspected of murdering friend in Lop Buri dam

22 hours ago
Thai police bust Ayutthaya factory making addictive syrup Thailand News

Thai police bust Ayutthaya factory making addictive syrup

22 hours ago
Train slams pickup as driver ignores barrier in Sattahip Pattaya News

Train slams pickup as driver ignores barrier in Sattahip

22 hours ago
Pattaya lifts out of order after Wan Lai water chaos Pattaya News

Pattaya lifts out of order after Wan Lai water chaos

22 hours ago
Phuket seafront restaurant busted for land grab Phuket News

Phuket seafront restaurant busted for land grab

22 hours ago
Drunk Thai driver pretends to be foreigner after crashing 2 cars Bangkok News

Drunk Thai driver pretends to be foreigner after crashing 2 cars

22 hours ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal25 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, April 26, 2025
58 2 minutes read

Leave a Reply

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Tragic drowning of teenager in Lampang&#8217;s Wang River

Tragic drowning of teenager in Lampang’s Wang River

5 days ago
Monk severely injured in Buriram over fictitious debt

Monk severely injured in Buriram over fictitious debt

6 days ago
Kind act turns Buriram woman into lottery millionaire

Kind act turns Buriram woman into lottery millionaire

1 week ago
Laotian woman drowns in Bangkok restaurant pool during Songkran

Laotian woman drowns in Bangkok restaurant pool during Songkran

2 weeks ago