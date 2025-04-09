Don Mueang Airport sees 10% rise in Songkran passenger numbers

Don Mueang International Airport is anticipating around 700,000 passengers during the Songkran holiday, marking a 10% increase compared to the previous year.

Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) President Kerati Kijmanawat confirmed today, April 9, that Don Mueang Airport is prepared to accommodate the expected surge in travellers.

Wichit Kaewsaitiam, the director of Don Mueang Airport, noted that April 11 is expected to be the peak day for workers traveling back to their home provinces for the holiday.

To enhance passenger convenience, Don Mueang Airport will offer complimentary parking from 12.01am on April 12 until midnight on April 16.

Shuttle buses will provide continuous service between the five-floor car park building and Passenger Terminal 1, Gate 6, according to Wichit.

Some 4,391 flights are slated between April 11 and April 17, averaging 627 flights daily, reflecting a 3.1% increase from the same period last year. Of these, 2,705 are domestic flights, showing a rise of 7.3%.

During the seven-day Thai holiday, Don Mueang Airport is scheduled to handle 701,636 passengers, averaging 100,234 per day, which is a 10.8% rise from the previous year’s Songkran.

Wichit stated that this total includes 282,490 international passengers, a 6.9% increase, and 419,146 domestic passengers, up by 13.5%, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, in preparation for the upcoming Songkran festival, the Department of Highways (DoH) is set to offer free access to two motorway routes to help ease travel.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit noted that many people are expected to return to their hometowns or take vacations during the holiday period. To ensure safe and efficient travel from April 11 to April 17, the DoH has been directed to implement thorough preparations.

Aphirath Chaiyavongnoi, Director-General of the DoH, has ordered all highway offices and branches across the country to inspect traffic signs, signals, and lighting systems to confirm they are functioning properly. Hazardous or high-risk areas are also being reviewed and addressed.

