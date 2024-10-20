Woman dies after fall from Pattaya hotel window

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Pattaya police responded to a tragic incident involving a fatal fall at a hotel in the Nong Prue area at 7am yesterday, October 19. Rescue teams found an unidentified woman, believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, who had fallen from the fourth floor of the eight-story building.

The window on the fourth floor was open, and the woman was discovered in a garden area at the bottom of the gap between the buildings. She had suffered a severe skull fracture and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was subsequently moved to a back room of the hotel, with the area cordoned off for further investigation by police.

Security personnel at the hotel were questioned regarding the movement of the body, and CCTV footage is currently under review. Forensic investigators have been called in to determine her identity and the exact cause of death, reported The Pattaya News.

The name of the hotel has been withheld pending further investigation.

