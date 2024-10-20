Teen severely injured in Pattaya hit-and-run, family seeks justice

Picture courtesy of thuethainews

A tragic hit-and-run incident left a 16 year old boy, Ittichat, severely injured in Pattaya. This incident took place when a black sedan abruptly cut in front of his motorcycle at a U-turn opposite Soi Banglamung 29, causing a collision. The driver then sped away, leaving Ittichat injured on the road.

Witnesses sprang into action, with one good Samaritan calling rescue workers who quickly arrived to assist. Thipawan Komani, mother of the injured teenager, explained that the accident occurred as Ittichat was on his way to pick up his pregnant sister-in-law. The sudden and reckless manoeuvre by the sedan caused a serious crash, resulting in multiple injuries to the young boy.

Advertisements

“My son was just trying to help his family when this tragedy occurred. The driver showed no regard for his life and left him there, suffering,” she said.

Thipawan lodged a report with the Bang Lamung Police Station, which reviewed CCTV footage from the scene and escape routes. Unfortunately, the footage was too unclear to identify the vehicle’s license plate, hindering the investigation. The police are facing challenges in tracking down the responsible driver due to the lack of clear evidence.

Ittichat sustained severe injuries, including a broken facial bone, a broken arm, and significant bruising around both eyes. With the expiration of his vehicle’s insurance, the family had to borrow 30,000 baht (US$900) to cover initial medical expenses. Ittichat is scheduled for surgery, which will further strain the family’s financial resources, reported The Pattaya News.

She is now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has dashcam footage to come forward with information. Thipawan also urges the driver to take responsibility and turn themselves in and calls on the police to intensify their efforts to find the person responsible.

In related news, a dramatic incident involving a motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run occurred on October 16 in Bangkok prompting immediate intervention from the national police chief.

Advertisements