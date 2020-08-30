Connect with us

Pattaya

Unknown man severely injured in Pattaya after motorbike strikes barrier – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published 

42 mins ago

 on 

PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
A Thai man, whose identity is still unknown, was seriously injured in the early hours of this morning after his motorbike hit a road barrier in Pattaya. The incident happened at about 2:30am on the railway road near Wat Tham Samakkhi.

The victim, who police estimate to be about 30 years old, hit the barrier at what appears to have been high speed. Doctors from Bangkok Hospital along with rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation, helped get the severely injured and unconscious victim to the hospital.

A witness, 46 year old Thosaphon Sri Kromaraj, says he was driving home with friends when he saw the man lying on the road next to his wrecked motorbike. He immediately called for medical help.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

