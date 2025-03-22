Tourist left bloodied in high-heel attack on Pattaya beach

A foreign tourist was left bloodied and dazed after being brutally attacked by a transgender woman wielding a high heel in front of stunned onlookers near Pattaya’s Walking Street in the early hours of today.

The shocking brawl unfolded around 12.36am just metres from the entrance to the beachside nightlife strip. Witnesses say the violent outburst was unprovoked and played out in full view of tourists and passersby – once again raising alarm over Pattaya’s tarnished image as a family-friendly destination.

Mobile phone footage shared by tourists captured the chaos: a tall transgender woman, dressed in a cream-coloured outfit and high heels, was seen screaming profanities at a foreign man estimated to be between 45 and 55 years old. The man, carrying a plastic shopping bag and dressed in a black t-shirt and cream trousers, appeared confused and tried to walk away.

But the situation quickly spiralled.

The woman launched into a frenzy, kicking the tourist before removing her shoe and using it to repeatedly strike his head and body. Despite the man’s attempts to flee, she chased him down, continuing the assault even as onlookers stood frozen in disbelief.

“She just kept hitting him over and over,” one witness told reporters. “No one dared stop her.”

The assault ended only when the woman casually walked off, leaving the tourist bleeding from the head outside a beachfront massage parlour near Soi 13/4. Witnesses say the altercation began moments earlier when the attacker had followed the tourist, shouting insults. The cause of the dispute remains unclear.

One local bystander claimed the attacker is a regular in the area and alleged she is part of a group known for similar incidents, including an assault just days earlier on March 17.

“These attacks happen all the time,” the witness said. “It’s usually the same group. They target tourists, and when things don’t go their way, they lash out or try to extort them.”

Police have not confirmed if the suspect has been identified or detained. The injured man did not file a police complaint but reportedly sought help from Pattaya’s special affairs officers before seeking medical attention, reported The Pattaya News.

The assault follows a recent crackdown in Phuket’s Patong area targeting transgender women accused of harassing tourists — a move that has sparked backlash from human rights groups.

