Heathrow blackout grounds THAI flights, chaos erupts

A massive power failure has plunged London’s Heathrow Airport into chaos, grounding flights and stranding passengers, with Thai travellers among the hardest hit.

The meltdown began just after 11pm on Thursday, March 20, when a fire broke out at the North Hyde electrical substation in Hayes, West London. The blaze knocked out both primary and backup power supplies, crippling operations at the world’s seventh busiest airport.

With no full power restored by yesterday evening, March 21, Heathrow remains closed, and the knock-on effects are severe. Thai Airways International (THAI) confirmed that four direct flights between Bangkok and London were cancelled:

One flight, TG910, had already departed from Suvarnabhumi Airport at 12.44am before being diverted mid-air to Brussels.

“We urge all passengers to check their flight status,” THAI said, directing travellers to its website or call centre at +66 2-356-1111.

Travellers using Middle Eastern carriers, including Qatar Airways, Emirates, and Etihad, have also been affected. While these airlines don’t offer direct Bangkok–Heathrow flights, their London-bound connections via the Gulf have faced widespread delays, cancellations and missed connections.

British Airways and EVA Air, which operate direct Bangkok–London services, also reported significant disruptions. British Airways is offering flexible rebooking for affected passengers. EVA Air has not released a statement but confirmed delays and diversions.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that its Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation due to the impact on national infrastructure, though no foul play is suspected. Fire crews battled lingering hotspots from the substation blaze well into yesterday.

A Heathrow spokesperson warned, “We expect significant disruption in the days ahead. We will update passengers as soon as we have more information.”

Energy experts expressed alarm that both the airport’s primary and backup systems failed. “This is highly unusual and alarming,” said Professor Tim Green of Imperial College London.

The UK’s energy regulator Ofgem has launched an inquiry, while travel analysts estimate the shutdown could cost more than £20 million (approximately 875 million baht) per day.

With planes and crew scattered across Europe, delays are likely to drag on. “Some aircraft may remain grounded for days,” warned analyst John Strickland.

Passengers are advised to avoid Heathrow, stay flexible, and monitor airline updates closely, reported The Pattaya News.