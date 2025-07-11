Call of duty: Pedestrian on phone mowed down in pattaya pile-up

A pedestrian glued to his mobile phone was left fighting for life after stepping into traffic and being flattened by a truck, just one of three horror crashes to rock Pattaya this week.

The man is in critical condition after being hit by a truck while distracted by a phone call on a busy Chon Buri highway.

The smash happened at 5.06pm, yesterday, July 10, on Highway 331 inbound to Bowin, near the Sattahip-Khao Hin Son section.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to the scene to find a six-wheeled Isuzu FRR 210 truck, loaded with scaffolding, parked at the roadside. The 41 year old driver, Apirat Rattanapha, was waiting to speak to police.

Lying in a pool of blood was 42 year old Surapong Klomking from Nakhon Ratchasima, who had been mown down while crossing the road on foot. He was given emergency treatment before being rushed to hospital.

Apirat told police he was delivering scaffolding to Si Racha when the man walked out while chatting on his phone.

“I honked and hit the brakes, but there was no way to stop in time.”

CCTV confirmed the story, showing Surapong strolling across the highway mid-call, first dodging in front of an SUV before stepping directly into the truck’s path, Pattaya News reported.

Police have reminded pedestrians of the deadly risks of distracted walking as investigations continue.

In another sickening road smash, a Pattaya bartender was battered and bruised after a reckless driver ignored a red light and ploughed into his motorbike.

Thanakrit Sanamphon, known to friends as Jay, was heading home in the early hours of July 8 when a white Honda City cut across traffic at Naklua junction on Sukhumvit Road and slammed straight into him.

Dashcam footage, later posted on Facebook page Social Hunter 2022, shows the car making an illegal right turn before smashing into the 28 year old’s Kawasaki Z900, catapulting him into a parked pickup.

The cowardly driver sped off without stopping. Jay was left stunned and sprawled on the tarmac but is recovering.

And just hours earlier, another Pattaya local was killed when his car lost control on a notorious bend and smashed into a house.

Rental home landlord Bang-oen Wiang died on the spot in the early hours of July 8 despite desperate efforts from emergency teams.

The horror crash took place at 1.36am on Soi Chak Ngaew 14/1, also known as Soi Nam Hom, when the 61 year old’s blue Mitsubishi Attrage failed to navigate the curve at speed and crashed head-on into a concrete wall.

Police are investigating whether fatigue or mechanical failure played a role in the fatal crash.