Third unidentified foreigner found dead in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Third unidentified foreigner found dead in Pattaya
The body of an unidentified foreign man was found floating in Pattaya Bay yesterday with an 8 kilogram rock tied to his neck. Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 1pm. It is the third case of an unidentified foreigner’s death in a week in the resort town
Police, divers and reporters rushed into the sea off Koh Larn Beach in Pattaya Bay. The body of a heavyset male foreigner was found floating 400 meters from shore. Police put his age at around 55.
The body was wearing a gray vest and denim shorts. A large rock weighing about 8 kilograms was tied to the neck, according to local media.
Police say no sign of struggle was found on the body. They believe the man died at least a day or two before the body was found.
Pattaya police are working on identifying the body and the cause of death.
Irishman found dead in Pattaya
An Irish man has been found dead in a room at a condominium in Pattaya. Police were notified of the discovery Sunday night. Police, emergency responders and reporters rushed to the room, which was locked from the inside.
Inside they found the naked body of an Irish man around 50 years old, identified as Peter Alexander Campbell, on the bed. There were no signs of struggle or trauma.
Area residents told local media of a bad smell coming from the room, which made them call authorities.
Pattaya police are investigating to find the exact cause of death and have informed the Irish Embassy.
Second unidentified foreigner falls to death in Pattaya
An unidentified foreigner is dead after falling from a luxury hotel in Pattaya early this morning, the second such incident in a week.
Emergency responders were notified of the incident at the luxury hotel on Pattaya Second Road near the Dolphin Roundabout and Terminal 21 Mall. They arrived at the scene to find the body of the foreigner, around 50 years old, on the ground near the entrance of the hotel. The name of the hotel is being withheld at the hotel’s request, pending a full investigation.
The victim’s gender was not identified in the report and the hotel did not give further details, citing hotel policy. The body was taken to a local hospital. Police are working on identifying the body and the exact circumstances of the death, whether accident, suicide or other causes.
Meanwhile police have yet to identify another body of a foreign man who fell to his death at a condominium in Central Pattaya this week.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
Mother shot dead in suspected murder-suicide in Pattaya
A Pattaya mother was shot dead last night in front of her daughter, who begged for her mother’s life the assailant shot himself to death. Police were notified of the incident at 8:30pm.
Police, emergency responders and reporters rushed to the scene, where the body of 38 year old Chayanan Prasobsuk was found in a bedroom. There was a single bullet wound in her temple. Nearby, rescue workers found 67 year old Sophon Thitanon, a contractor in Chon Buri. He had sustained serious injuries from a gun shot to his head and was later pronounced dead. A handgun was found at the scene.
A neighbor told The Pattaya News that she heard the first gunshot before a female started screaming. The she heard another shot before Chayanan’s 13 year old daughter ran out for help. The girl’s name is being withheld due to her age.
The girl told police she saw everything. She begged for her mother’s life, but Sophon ignored her and shot her mother before shooting himself.
Police are helping the daughter find support and shelter with relatives. They continue to investigate the incident and say the killer’s motive is not clear.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
