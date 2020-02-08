Second unidentified foreigner falls to death in Pattaya | The Thaiger

An unidentified foreigner is dead after falling from a luxury hotel in Pattaya early this morning, the second such incident in a week.

Emergency responders were notified of the incident at the luxury hotel on Pattaya Second Road near the Dolphin Roundabout and Terminal 21 Mall. They arrived at the scene to find the body of the foreigner, around 50 years old, on the ground near the entrance of the hotel. The name of the hotel is being withheld at the hotel’s request, pending a full investigation.

The victim’s gender was not identified in the report and the hotel did not give further details, citing hotel policy. The body was taken to a local hospital. Police are working on identifying the body and the exact circumstances of the death, whether accident, suicide or other causes.

Meanwhile police have yet to identify another body of a foreign man who fell to his death at a condominium in Central Pattaya this week.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Pattaya News