Second unidentified foreigner falls to death in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Second unidentified foreigner falls to death in Pattaya
An unidentified foreigner is dead after falling from a luxury hotel in Pattaya early this morning, the second such incident in a week.
Emergency responders were notified of the incident at the luxury hotel on Pattaya Second Road near the Dolphin Roundabout and Terminal 21 Mall. They arrived at the scene to find the body of the foreigner, around 50 years old, on the ground near the entrance of the hotel. The name of the hotel is being withheld at the hotel’s request, pending a full investigation.
The victim’s gender was not identified in the report and the hotel did not give further details, citing hotel policy. The body was taken to a local hospital. Police are working on identifying the body and the exact circumstances of the death, whether accident, suicide or other causes.
Meanwhile police have yet to identify another body of a foreign man who fell to his death at a condominium in Central Pattaya this week.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Mother shot dead in suspected murder-suicide in Pattaya
A Pattaya mother was shot dead last night in front of her daughter, who begged for her mother’s life the assailant shot himself to death. Police were notified of the incident at 8:30pm.
Police, emergency responders and reporters rushed to the scene, where the body of 38 year old Chayanan Prasobsuk was found in a bedroom. There was a single bullet wound in her temple. Nearby, rescue workers found 67 year old Sophon Thitanon, a contractor in Chon Buri. He had sustained serious injuries from a gun shot to his head and was later pronounced dead. A handgun was found at the scene.
A neighbor told The Pattaya News that she heard the first gunshot before a female started screaming. The she heard another shot before Chayanan’s 13 year old daughter ran out for help. The girl’s name is being withheld due to her age.
The girl told police she saw everything. She begged for her mother’s life, but Sophon ignored her and shot her mother before shooting himself.
Police are helping the daughter find support and shelter with relatives. They continue to investigate the incident and say the killer’s motive is not clear.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Disabled Canadian man robbed in Pattaya
A paraplegic Canadian man was robbed in Pattaya yesterday evening, reportedly by a Thai woman. 46 year old Ryab Boumer filed a report with Pattaya City Police alleging the theft of his wallet containing 50,000 baht.
A Thai witness, 21 year old Wanchai Chinpeng, told police that he recently met Boumer, who hired him as a caretaker to help him around town on his vacation.
The police report states that two were in front of Mike Shopping Mall on Beach Road. Wanchai went into a public toilet inside the mall, leaving Boumer outside. He came back to find a Thai woman, around 30-35 years old, speaking to Boumer. She appeared to be trying to make friends with him when Wanchai asked if she knew him, but she said she didn’t. Wanchai asked her to leave.
She walked away seemingly without incident, until Boumer later discovered his wallet and passport were missing from their place in a pocket at the back of his wheelchair.
About 50,000 baht in cash (around 1600 US dollars) was in the wallet, along with several credit cards and other personal information, according to his report.
Pattaya police are hunting for the suspect and reviewing CCTV from the entrance of the mall.
SOURCE/PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
Pattaya Floating Market cleans up its act to prevent Coronavirus
Pattaya’s Floating Market has been vigourously scrubbed down in an effort to increase hygiene and prevent the potential spread of the Novel Coronavirus. Staffers cleaned the entire venue from top to bottom yesterday.
Surface areas were cleaned with disinfectant and alcohol spray. Every vendor in the hundreds of booths and stalls took part, to make sure potential tourists know the venue is entirely clean and ready for new visitors.
With the Chinese ban on group tours, the management of the market wants to let tourists know that now is a perfect time to visit the market, which contains not only a traditional Thai floating market but hundreds of unique vendors, a zipline, cultural shows, Thai Boxing (Muay Thai) shows, restaurants and a cultural village showing Thailand’s unique traditional life.
Masks and hand sanitizer are also being given at the entrance to concerned guests.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
