Pattaya
Half of Chon Buri’s new Covid-19 cases today reported in Pattaya and Bang Saen
Around half of the 873 new Covid-19 cases in Chon Buri were found in Pattaya and Bang Saen. Reports say around 400 cases were from clusters at restaurants serving alcoholic beverages.
According to the Chon Buri Provincial Public Health Office, the areas with the highest number of cases and clusters are Three Town Might Market and Soi Bua Khao, which are both in Pattaya. Clusters have also been reported among those who went to restaurants selling alcohol along Bang Saen Beach and Wonnapha Beach in Chon Buri’s Mueang district.
Omicron cases in the province are also increasing, especially in the Si Racha and Sattahip districts. Local authorities are urging people who visited at-risk areas or other crowded areas to under two ATK tests. The second one should be five days from the first one.
The health officers also asked for restaurants selling booze in Mueang and Bang Lamung districts to require ATK tests from customers. Other restaurants selling booze in other districts were asked to require tests if have over 100 customers.
