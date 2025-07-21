Motorcycle crash with Mercedes-Benz kills two young men in Pathum Thani

Two young men died when their motorcycle was hit by a Mercedes-Benz, causing their bodies to be thrown from the vehicle.

The incident occurred yesterday, July 20, at 11.45pm, on the flyover bridge crossing the Thanyaburi-Wang Noi intersection in Rangsit subdistrict, Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province.

Police and rescue volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation arrived at the scene to find a black Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d, registered in Bangkok, with severe damage to its front. Behind the vehicle lay the body of one of the young men, wearing blue shorts and a white T-shirt.

Approximately 10 metres away, a Honda Scoopy i motorcycle, red and black with no licence plate, was found heavily damaged at the front.

Nearby was the body of the second man, unidentified, dressed in a grey T-shirt and black trousers, with broken limbs and a head injury. Both victims lacked identification documents but had two mobile phones, some Thai baht, and Myanmar currency.

Rescue services also attended to the injured driver of the Mercedes-Benz, identified as 67 year old Somsak, a former owner of a Thai Beer House restaurant in Singapore and past president of the Thai Chefs Association (Singapore).

He was given first aid before being taken to Paolo Rangsit Hospital. Naruechit, a 65 year old passenger in the car, said he and the driver were friends, returning home after dining at a mall.

They had taken the flyover to make a U-turn when the motorcycle, travelling against traffic, collided with them. Naruechit said he was not fully aware of the incident as he was asleep.

Police documented the scene and reviewed dashcam footage, which confirmed that the Mercedes-Benz was in its proper lane, heading towards Wang Noi when the motorcycle, travelling at speed against traffic, collided with it. Further investigation is pending until the injured driver is released from the hospital.