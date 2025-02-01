Swiss tourist reunited with lost Samsung mobile in Pattaya

A Swiss tourist in Pattaya, who had misplaced his Samsung S24, has been reunited with his phone thanks to the efforts of a good Samaritan and the Bang Lamung police.

On January 29, Police Colonel Navin Sinthurat, Chief of Bang Lamung Police Station, directed his team to return the device after it was handed over by a helpful man named Joe.

The police identified the phone’s owner as 50 year old Swiss tourist Max Bissig, who had already returned to Switzerland. The device was subsequently given to his friend, 51 year old Hold, to ensure it reached Max.

Max had forgotten his phone during his visit to Pattaya. Joe, who runs a private business, discovered the phone while in the city. He expressed his relief and joy at being able to facilitate the phone’s return, mentioning that upon finding it, he felt a significant responsibility to ensure its safe return, reported The Pattaya News.

Tourists in Thailand occasionally experience the loss or theft of their mobile phones, leading to various challenges during their travels. In some instances, local police have successfully assisted in recovering lost devices. For example, the Koh Phangan Tourist Police recently helped locate an iPhone 14 belonging to a Swedish tourist who had misplaced it at a gym.

However, not all cases result in the recovery of the device. A traveller recounted losing their phone during a transfer from Phuket to Phi Phi Island and, despite initial distress, was pleasantly surprised when the staff managed to retrieve and return it, according to TripAdvisor.

Online forums also highlight instances where tourists have had their phones stolen. In one case, a traveller reported their phone being taken from his backpack in Bangkok. Despite tracking the device to a specific location, he faced difficulties in retrieving it and encountered challenges when seeking assistance from local police.

