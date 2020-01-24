Swiss expat dies in Pattaya housing estate fire | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Pattaya

Swiss expat dies in Pattaya housing estate fire

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 hours ago

 on

PHOTO: The Pattaya News
A Swiss man is dead after a house fire in Pattaya yesterday morning. Pattaya City Police were notified of an incident at 6am at a house in a housing estate. Police, emergency responders, firefighters and reporters arrived at the scene to find smoke and panicked neighbours. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and a gas stove in the kitchen was found still on.

An 81 year old Swiss man was found choking from smoke inhalation. He was given CPR and medical assistance at the scene but was later pronounced dead. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family and the Swiss Embassy.

49 year old Phlaserdin Angel, a Filipino, survived the fire. He was found in a panicked state about several dogs who, it turns out, were rescued successfully by firefighters.

“He had lived with Angel at the house for some time. He was elderly and might have left the stove on by accident,” said a neighbour.

Police and investigators are continuing their investigation to find the specific cause of the fire.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Crime

Man survives drive-by shooting and crash, credits his Buddhist amulet

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

22 hours ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

PHOTO: Waranyoo Kaewmala wallks away from a drive-by shooting and collision with a power pole - The Pattaya News

A Pattaya man who was fired upon and crashed into a power pole early yesterday morning is thanking his lucky Buddha and crediting his Buddhist amulet with saving his life. 30 year old Waranyoo Kaewmala’s car was shot nine times, yet somehow miraculously escaped unharmed.

Bang Lamung Police were notified of the incident at 2am rushed to the scene to find a damaged car had collided with a power pole. Nine bullet holes were found on the car, with Waranyoo still inside.

Waranyoo is the brother of a famous Thai boxer.

Bullets grazed his head, arm and shoulder, yet none of the bullets made a direct hit. His face was injured from the crash and he was rushed to a hospital, but was in good condition overall.

Waranyoo told police that while he was driving to his home, a pickup truck followed him closely and at high speed.

Soon there were several gunshots being fired in his direction, causing him to lose control of his car and crash into a power pole. He believes he survived the gunshots and the crash because of an amulet he has worn for a very long time. He told police he doesn’t know why anyone would want to kill him.

Police are continuing their investigation. They currently believe that it’s a personal conflict and hope to get more information from the victim.

If we were hime’d be buying a few lottery tickets this week, with the number 9 figuring prominently.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Pattaya

Strong waves drags pickup and jet ski into the sea in Chonburi

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

PHOTO: Whoops! - 77Kaoded

Strong waves have dragged a pickup truck and jet ski into the sea yesterday morning along the shores of Chonburi province, near Pattaya. At around 10:30am, 24 year old Phontawit Pradap used a pickup truck to tow a jet ski from the beach to the water in Saen Suk subdistrict.

While he was towing the jet ski along the shore, a “massive wave hit the jet ski”, causing both the jet ski and the pickup to get dragged into the sea.

Local residents rushed to help and pull the pickup truck and jet ski back out of the water. On the plus side, a new method of launching jet skis has now been tested.

Despite everything that happened, Pradap reportedly stayed in high spirits during the incident.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Crime

Two Israeli tourists pickpocketed by Pattaya ladyboys

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

PHOTO: Police take details from the two Israeli tourists who claim they were pickpocketed by two ladyboys- Pattaya Message

Two Israeli men told Pattaya police that they were robbed by a pair of ladyboys, relieving them of around 2500 baht each. The incident was reported to police on Monday morning. At around 2am the tourists, both 21 year old Israelis, identified as Ahmad Mohammad and 33 year old Mojahad Samir called police to report a pickpocketing theft on Soi 2 in Central Pattaya .

The two told officers that they were walking back to their hotel when they were intercepted by two transgender people who approached them in a “flirtatious manner.”

The suspects began to hug and caress the men, offering to accompany them to their rooms. The victims told police they said they were “not interested” and walked away, only to discover they’d been relieved of 2800 baht and 2500 baht.

Police told the press they will review CCTV footage from the area and track down the suspects.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล8 hours ago

ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก

เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน17 hours ago

เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป

ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020 | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน23 hours ago

ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020

ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 day ago

ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ

กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก2 days ago

กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0 | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก5 days ago

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก5 days ago

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก5 days ago

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF) | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน7 days ago

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)

ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้ | The Thaiger
คลิป1 week ago

ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้

ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า

ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล2 weeks ago

ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม

VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่ | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล2 weeks ago

VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่

แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5 | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก2 weeks ago

แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5

15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก

