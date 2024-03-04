Suspect surrenders in Pattaya Bolt rider murder case

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Pattaya experienced a shocking turn of events when a man suspected of a brutal murder voluntarily handed himself over to the police on Monday. Piriyapong Nampetcharoenphon, known locally as ‘U’, presented himself at the Nongprue Police Station at 12.30pm on March 4 (yesterday), following an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court. The warrant was connected to the fatal shooting of Chatchai Phaentong, a 30 year old Bolt rider, which occurred last week in the Soi Mab Yai Lia 24 neighbourhood.

Piriyapong, also 30 years old, is facing severe accusations including conspiracy to commit premeditated murder, infliction of severe harm on others, illegal possession of firearms, and carrying weapons in public areas without necessary permissions. These charges emerged after the aforementioned shooting episode that ended with one person dead and another seriously injured, causing shockwaves throughout the community.

However, the plot thickens as Piriyapong, while acknowledging his presence at the scene with a group of friends on the fatal day, staunchly refutes his involvement in the murder. In his discourse with the chief of the Nongprue Police Station, Police Colonel Thawee Kudthaeng, Piriyapong pled not guilty to the murder accusation. He implored for a fair and impartial investigation into the case. He further asserted that the fear and trauma following the incident were the reasons behind his initial evasion, reported The Pattaya News.

In related news, on March 1, a shooting incident in Pattaya claimed the life of a Bolt driver and left another individual injured. Police rushed to the scene where they found the victim, Chatchai Phaentong, fatally wounded. Krisana Boonsong, a Muay Thai trainer, suffered a skull fracture and was rushed to the hospital. Eyewitnesses reported tensions leading up to the tragedy, with a group of youths seen outside the victim’s residence before the fatal altercation. Investigators are examining surveillance footage to unravel the events of the night.