Bolt taxi driver killed, another injured in Pattaya shooting incident

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A shooting incident claimed the life of a Bolt driver and left another individual injured in Pattaya on Wednesday.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Nattiphong Jiampuak, leading the investigation from Nong Prue Police Station, was alerted to the crime scene at 9.36pm.

As officers descended upon the unnumbered house within Soi Mab Yai Lia 24, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, they were met with a scene of turmoil. The victim, Chatchai Phaentong, a 30 year old driver for the popular ride-sharing app Bolt, lay wounded with a fatal gunshot wound to his leg. Despite efforts from the emergency response team, Chatchai succumbed to his injuries.

Krisana Boonsong, a 39 year old Muay Thai trainer, who suffered a skull fracture from a blow with the butt of a gun by the assailant, was rushed to hospital after initial medical attention. He is fighting for survival.

The investigation uncovered a neighbouring house besmeared with bloodstains, suggesting Chatchai’s desperate attempt to seek refuge before collapsing in the backyard. Authorities, keen on unravelling the mystery, secured the area for further scrutiny.

Eyewitness accounts painted a grim picture of the events leading to the tragedy. Anusit Sinsomsri, a village resident, disclosed Chatchai’s mention of party troubles a week prior, hinting at simmering tensions. He recounted spotting a group of four to five youths on motorcycles stationed outside Chatchai’s residence moments before the fateful incident.

Despite his efforts to warn Chatchai, fate intervened as the group barged in and gunshots echoed through the night, reported Pattaya News.

Another witness, Anirut Reuangtrakul, narrated a distressing scene of an altercation preceding two gunshots and Chatchai’s desperate flight towards safety before succumbing to his wounds. With the crime scene under scrutiny, investigators delve into surveillance footage capturing crucial moments of the incident and the escape route.

In related news, a taxi driver was found dead in his vehicle at a gas station in Bangkok’s Jomthong district. The incident occurred early Wednesday morning and the circumstances surrounding the driver’s death are currently under investigation.