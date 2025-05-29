Stretching into serenity: Pattaya Beach starts yoga countdown

Mayor Poramet pointed out yoga’s rising popularity across Pattaya City

Thursday, May 29, 2025
Stretching into serenity: Pattaya Beach starts yoga countdown
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Sun, sand, and salutations — Pattaya Beach transformed into a haven of calm as hundreds gathered to launch the countdown to the International Day of Yoga in a spirited celebration of wellness, unity, and global harmony.

Marking “25 Days to International Day of Yoga,” Pattaya City joined forces with the Indian Association of Pattaya for a vibrant beachside event that drew yoga lovers from all walks of life. Thai and foreign participants, Indian business leaders, health advocates, and enthusiastic students from Pattaya City School 8 (Pattayanukul) all came together to strike a pose in the name of health and peace.

Presiding over the event, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet highlighted yoga’s growing influence in the city.

“Yoga is more than just exercise—it’s about balance, inner peace, and connection.”

The event underscored Pattaya’s commitment to encouraging wellness and cross-cultural cooperation.

Stretching into serenity: Pattaya Beach starts yoga countdown | News by Thaiger

Laxman Singh, President of the Indian Association Pattaya, coordinated the event in partnership with city officials, reinforcing the close cultural ties between Thailand and India. The celebration also paid tribute to the United Nations’ 2014 declaration of June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, a recognition of yoga’s ability to enhance well-being and foster harmony between humans and nature.

Stretching into serenity: Pattaya Beach starts yoga countdown | News by Thaiger

The beach buzzed with positive energy as participants of all ages and nationalities flowed through guided yoga sessions on the sand, creating a peaceful yet energising atmosphere against the backdrop of the ocean.

“This isn’t just about health,” said one organiser. “It’s about bringing people together, sharing ancient wisdom, and embracing a more mindful way of living.”

Stretching into serenity: Pattaya Beach starts yoga countdown | News by Thaiger

Beyond the day’s stretches and poses, the event also served as a symbolic gesture of the enduring friendship between Thai and Indian communities in Pattaya. It launched a series of wellness activities leading up to the big day on June 21, when the world officially celebrates yoga and its timeless benefits, reported Pattaya Mail.

With more events planned throughout the month, Pattaya is firmly positioning itself as a hub for holistic health, inviting locals and tourists alike to breathe deeply, move mindfully, and embrace the path to inner peace.

Thursday, May 29, 2025
