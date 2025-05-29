Drunk Indian tourist climbs taxi roof in Pattaya beach meltdown

Intoxicated foreigner causes chaos by refusing to come down from taxi

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
71 1 minute read
Drunk Indian tourist climbs taxi roof in Pattaya beach meltdown
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

In a bizarre pre-dawn spectacle, a heavily intoxicated Indian tourist turned heads in Pattaya after climbing on top of a taxi and refusing to come down, sparking police intervention this morning.

At 4.36am today, May 29, Pattaya City Police were alerted to a scene unfolding on Pattaya Beach Road, where a foreign man had scaled the roof of a white GAC AION electric taxi and was refusing to budge. The vehicle, operated by AV Mee Plus Co., had its emergency lights flashing, drawing a growing crowd of bewildered onlookers.

The taxi driver, 38 year old Kanyaluck Thitisirikonpat, was visibly distressed as she tried in vain, with the help of passersby, to coax the tourist down. Traffic quickly snarled as curious motorists slowed to observe the chaotic scene, prompting police to rush to the area to restore order.

Officers arrived to find the man incoherent, uncooperative, and drunk. Despite repeated attempts by both police and concerned citizens to get him off the vehicle, the tourist refused to move.

Related Articles

Drunk Indian tourist climbs taxi roof in Pattaya beach meltdown | News by Thaiger

Drunk Indian tourist climbs taxi roof in Pattaya beach meltdown | News by Thaiger

After a tense and drawn-out negotiation, officers managed to persuade the Indian tourist to climb down onto the pavement, where he promptly vomited. They offered water to help clean him up before transporting him to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation.

According to Kanyaluck, the incident began as she was en route to Phratamnak Hill to offer morning alms at a local temple.

“I was just heading to pray when the foreigner suddenly ran up to my car, banging on the door and asking for help,” she said. “He was very drunk, so I didn’t open the door. Then he just climbed onto the roof and wouldn’t get off.”

Drunk Indian tourist climbs taxi roof in Pattaya beach meltdown | News by Thaiger

Drunk Indian tourist climbs taxi roof in Pattaya beach meltdown | News by Thaiger

Drunk Indian tourist climbs taxi roof in Pattaya beach meltdown | News by Thaiger

Police said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was an Indian national, though his name was not released. It remains unclear whether charges will be filed in connection with the incident, reported The Pattaya News.

The spectacle caused significant traffic disruption and served as yet another wild episode in Pattaya’s nightlife hangover parade, where intoxicated antics frequently spill over into the early hours.

Latest Thailand News
Thief strikes again, stealing 27 drain covers in Nakhon Ratchasima Crime News

Thief strikes again, stealing 27 drain covers in Nakhon Ratchasima

13 seconds ago
Drunk Indian tourist climbs taxi roof in Pattaya beach meltdown Pattaya News

Drunk Indian tourist climbs taxi roof in Pattaya beach meltdown

4 minutes ago
ICONSIAM unveils the magical world of &#8216;Wisher: Where Miracles Happen&#8217; Events

ICONSIAM unveils the magical world of ‘Wisher: Where Miracles Happen’

5 minutes ago
Cuvier’s beaked whale found dead on Thai beach had multiple health issues Thailand News

Cuvier’s beaked whale found dead on Thai beach had multiple health issues

9 minutes ago
Phuket man dies after slamming into parked tuk tuk Phuket News

Phuket man dies after slamming into parked tuk tuk

16 minutes ago
Motorcyclist causes chaos in Pathum Thani, damages vehicles Road deaths

Motorcyclist causes chaos in Pathum Thani, damages vehicles

21 minutes ago
Blaze at Bangkok luxury resort pier torches two boats (video) Bangkok News

Blaze at Bangkok luxury resort pier torches two boats (video)

25 minutes ago
Phatthalung father shoots son in self-defence amid violent outburst Crime News

Phatthalung father shoots son in self-defence amid violent outburst

30 minutes ago
Thailand goes full glam for Pride Month with epic nationwide festival Thailand News

Thailand goes full glam for Pride Month with epic nationwide festival

33 minutes ago
Bangkok Bank&#8217;s policy shift: Why the change of heart? Thailand News

Bangkok Bank’s policy shift: Why the change of heart?

33 minutes ago
Thai worker wins lottery 10 times, credits mythical serpent Thailand News

Thai worker wins lottery 10 times, credits mythical serpent

40 minutes ago
High risk haul lands British woman in deep dope and behind bars Thailand News

High risk haul lands British woman in deep dope and behind bars

48 minutes ago
Wife grabs cheating husband by the penis to stop cash dash Thailand News

Wife grabs cheating husband by the penis to stop cash dash

54 minutes ago
Teen birthday leads to violent altercation in Samut Prakan Crime News

Teen birthday leads to violent altercation in Samut Prakan

1 hour ago
Flying in style: THAI unveils plush new seats for A321neo jets Thailand News

Flying in style: THAI unveils plush new seats for A321neo jets

1 hour ago
Gunfire injures four at Narathiwat anti-drug event (video) South Thailand News

Gunfire injures four at Narathiwat anti-drug event (video)

2 hours ago
Thai app-based delivery rider steals gemstone rings to buy Yaba Thailand News

Thai app-based delivery rider steals gemstone rings to buy Yaba

2 hours ago
Delivery rider attacked near Bangkok taxi stand (video) Bangkok News

Delivery rider attacked near Bangkok taxi stand (video)

2 hours ago
Royal first: Thai king blesses historic LGBTQ+ wedding at palace Thailand News

Royal first: Thai king blesses historic LGBTQ+ wedding at palace

2 hours ago
Police apprehend burglary suspect Mr Nobody in Bangkok Bangkok News

Police apprehend burglary suspect Mr Nobody in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash Pattaya News

Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash

2 hours ago
Major e-cigarette dealer in Thailand caught, 50 million baht assets seized Bangkok News

Major e-cigarette dealer in Thailand caught, 50 million baht assets seized

2 hours ago
Deputy minister hits back at Senate vote scandal claims Thailand News

Deputy minister hits back at Senate vote scandal claims

3 hours ago
Thai man claims fatal shooting of wife in Sa Kaeo as accident Thailand News

Thai man claims fatal shooting of wife in Sa Kaeo as accident

3 hours ago
NBTC seeks detailed analysis on digital TV future in 60 days Business News

NBTC seeks detailed analysis on digital TV future in 60 days

4 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
71 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man

Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man

6 hours ago
Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya condo in dead of night

Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya condo in dead of night

6 hours ago
Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam

Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam

23 hours ago
Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide

Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide

24 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x