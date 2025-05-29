Drunk Indian tourist climbs taxi roof in Pattaya beach meltdown

In a bizarre pre-dawn spectacle, a heavily intoxicated Indian tourist turned heads in Pattaya after climbing on top of a taxi and refusing to come down, sparking police intervention this morning.

At 4.36am today, May 29, Pattaya City Police were alerted to a scene unfolding on Pattaya Beach Road, where a foreign man had scaled the roof of a white GAC AION electric taxi and was refusing to budge. The vehicle, operated by AV Mee Plus Co., had its emergency lights flashing, drawing a growing crowd of bewildered onlookers.

The taxi driver, 38 year old Kanyaluck Thitisirikonpat, was visibly distressed as she tried in vain, with the help of passersby, to coax the tourist down. Traffic quickly snarled as curious motorists slowed to observe the chaotic scene, prompting police to rush to the area to restore order.

Officers arrived to find the man incoherent, uncooperative, and drunk. Despite repeated attempts by both police and concerned citizens to get him off the vehicle, the tourist refused to move.

After a tense and drawn-out negotiation, officers managed to persuade the Indian tourist to climb down onto the pavement, where he promptly vomited. They offered water to help clean him up before transporting him to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation.

According to Kanyaluck, the incident began as she was en route to Phratamnak Hill to offer morning alms at a local temple.

“I was just heading to pray when the foreigner suddenly ran up to my car, banging on the door and asking for help,” she said. “He was very drunk, so I didn’t open the door. Then he just climbed onto the roof and wouldn’t get off.”

Police said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was an Indian national, though his name was not released. It remains unclear whether charges will be filed in connection with the incident, reported The Pattaya News.

The spectacle caused significant traffic disruption and served as yet another wild episode in Pattaya’s nightlife hangover parade, where intoxicated antics frequently spill over into the early hours.