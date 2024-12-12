Sizzling drama: Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya spa

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:08, 12 December 2024| Updated: 17:08, 12 December 2024
Photo courtesy of FM91 Trafficpro viaPattaya News

A fiery drama unfolded in Pattaya yesterday morning when a blaze broke out in a popular spa on Pattaya Third Road. Thankfully, quick action by firefighters ensured no injuries occurred but the incident left staff and volunteers shaken.

Pattaya’s Disaster Prevention officials, joined by local police, firefighters, and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation volunteers, raced to the scene at the three-storey spa yesterday, December 11, at 10am.

Thick smoke was billowing from a storage room on the ground floor, sparking fears of a larger inferno.

Officials sprang into action, ventilating the area and extinguishing the smouldering remnants. They discovered extensive damage: Nearly all electrical outlets in the storage room had burned and the intense heat had melted an air conditioning compressor.

Related news

A spa staff member recounted the nerve-wracking moment.

“We were just about to open as usual when I noticed thick smoke coming from the storage room. I opened the door and immediately called for help.”

Photo courtesy of FM91 Trafficpro via Pattaya News

Staff also confirmed no tourists were present during the incident.

Initial investigations suggest the blaze was triggered by an electrical short circuit, though officials plan further inspections to determine the exact cause, reported Pattaya News.

The incident is a stark reminder of the importance of electrical safety in commercial buildings. Local government officials urged business owners to conduct regular maintenance of electrical systems to prevent such incidents.

Photo courtesy of FM91 Trafficpro via Pattaya News

In related news, a fire erupted in the sauna room of the Patong Yorkshire Hotel & Spa, situated on Soi Taipan in Patong on November 26. Quick action by emergency services ensured that the blaze was contained without causing injuries or widespread damage.

Responding promptly, police officers and firefighters from the Patong Municipality arrived to find the fire limited to the sauna room. The swift response by the firefighters successfully prevented the flames from spreading to other parts of the hotel or adjacent properties.

