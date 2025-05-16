Thai male DJ disappears in Kanchanaburi amid alleged adultery

A family believes that a male DJ, a boyfriend of a woman in the family, was kidnapped in the central province of Kanchanaburi, allegedly due to a conflict involving adultery.

A Thai woman named Premyuda filed a missing person report at Mueang Kanchanaburi Police Station after losing contact with her boyfriend, 33 year old Waraphong “Taetae” Khunsrijaturong, at around 5am on May 4. Waraphong reportedly left their shared home at midnight to work at a nightclub but never returned.

Premyuda contacted one of Waraphong’s friends at 2pm that day and learned that he had been in a secret relationship with another woman for over a year. According to the friend, Waraphong was on his way to this woman’s home before his disappearance.

Premyuda then contacted the woman, who told her that Waraphong was speaking to her on the phone while driving to her residence. He mentioned that two cars were following him closely, prompting him to pull over.

The woman claimed she heard Waraphong say, “I didn’t do anything,” before the call was abruptly cut off. She attempted to call him back, but all her calls were unsuccessful.

Premyuda suspected that the people in the two vehicles kidnapped Waraphong, possibly due to the affair. The woman he was secretly seeing reportedly has a boyfriend with significant influence.

Waraphong’s bronze Honda hatchback was later found abandoned along the route to the woman’s home. Premyuda reportedly hired a locksmith to open the vehicle and had it moved to the police station for further investigation.

Speaking to ThaiRath, Premyuda expressed deep concern for her boyfriend’s safety and pleaded with the suspect group to release him and resolve the matter peacefully.

Channel 7 interviewed the owner of the nightclub where Waraphong had been working before his disappearance. The owner explained that Waraphong was a DJ at other venues, but he worked at his place as a party entertainer.

On the night in question, Waraphong was seen with a female customer. There were eight women and four men at his table, and no conflicts were observed. According to the nightclub owner, Waraphong left the premises alone in his car after finishing work.

Waraphong’s father reportedly travelled from their home province of Kalasin in the Isaan region to Kanchanaburi to follow up on the case. He said he tried to use social media to help locate his son, but was asked by a friend to delete the post.

The friend claimed that police requested no missing persons posters be shared at this time, as it could interfere with their investigation. Waraphong’s father said he did not understand how it would affect the operation and urged the authorities to clarify the matter.

According to the Channel 7 report, the family is now seeking assistance from prominent lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet.