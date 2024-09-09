Raining trouble: Downpour drama traps man in Pattaya elevator

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Drama struck in Nongprue yesterday when heavy rain caused a power outage, leaving a man trapped in an elevator for nearly two hours. The incident unfolded yesterday, September 8, at an apartment building on Soi Krom Thidin 4, in Pattaya creating a scene of chaos and tension.

At 5.56pm, an emergency call was made to the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit in Pattaya. Rescue volunteers, armed with cutting and prying tools, rushed to the site with The Pattaya News team hot on their heels.

The five-story building was buzzing with activity as concerned residents and staff desperately tried to pry open the elevator door on the fourth floor. Inside, 33 year old Korn Kitjamorn was sweating profusely, having been stuck in the stifling elevator shaft for over an hour and a half. Fortunately, the elevator door was slightly ajar, allowing a fan to provide much-needed ventilation.

The dramatic rescue kept everyone on edge, reflecting the community’s quick response and resilience in the face of an unexpected crisis.

Rescue workers used cutting tools to pry open the elevator door and successfully freed Korn. He recounted that he lived on the fourth floor of the building. During the heavy rain, he had used the elevator as usual, but a power outage caused it to halt, trapping him inside for nearly two hours. A neighbour heard his cries for help and contacted the rescue team.

Korn expressed his deep gratitude to both the rescue workers and the residents who played a part in his safe rescue, reported Pattaya News.

This incident highlights the importance of having a reliable emergency response system, especially in situations involving power outages and severe weather. As Korn was freed, the relief was palpable among the onlookers who had gathered, underscoring the sense of community and support among the building’s residents.

The heavy rain that led to the power outage is part of a broader pattern of weather disturbances in the region, which often result in such emergencies. In this case, the quick response of the rescue team and the efforts of the apartment staff and residents ensured a positive outcome.

Korn’s neighbour, who heard his pleas for help, played a crucial role in alerting the rescue team, demonstrating the importance of vigilance and community support in emergencies.