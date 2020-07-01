Major Pattaya tourist attraction Sukhawadee House gutted by fire | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Major Pattaya tourist attraction Sukhawadee House gutted by fire
A favourite Pattaya tourist attraction, Sukhawadee House, was gutted by fire this morning, just as it was about to reopen after being closed for 4 months by the Covid-19 lockdown. The fire started in the ornate Buddhabaramee building and quickly spread to the main building. Fire engines and crews rushed to the 80 rai compound in Bang Lamung district after the alarm was raised about 10:30am.
The Buddhabaramee building was home to many many Buddha images and relics. The domed main building, 65 metres wide and 80 metres long, was famed for its wooden architecture. It suffered major internal damage, including cracks to the building structure.
A Burmese maid, “Cherry,” said the attraction was scheduled to reopen later today. She says she turned on the electrical system in the morning and went about her chores. After about 2 hours she heard a loud noise and saw flames coming from the stage area and spreading quickly through the building. The buildings belonged to Panya Chotitawan, chairman of Saha Farms. Officials estimate damage at 200 million baht, excluding the Buddha images, objects of worship and other assets. The entire estate is insured for 2 billion baht.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News |BangkokPostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Chon Buri police arrest knife-wielding man allegedly high on methamphetamine – VIDEO
Police in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district have arrested a 48 year old man for allegedly threatening local residents and officers with a knife. The man reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine.
The captain of the Nong Prue police told The Pattaya News they arrested 48 year old Sumet Hongjaroen from the northeastern Phetchabun province. He is accused of “erratically brandishing a knife” and running and shouting loudly at locals. Witnesses say they were afraid he might hurt others. He was arrested with the help of multiple officers and was uncooperative, having to be forcibly restrained with a net gun and poles.
Police say Sumet was tested and found to have methamphetamine in his urine.He faces multiple charges including resisting arrest, brandishing a deadly weapon in public and creating a public disturbance. There was no mention of the drugs test.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
Two men in custody after British man’s motorbike stolen in Pattaya – VIDEO
Two men are in custody, after being accused of stealing a motorbike from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya. The bike’s owner, 53 year old British national, Davidson Fraser, had parked the bike between Soi Jomtien 6 and 7, in order to go exercising. He returned sometime later to find the bike gone, so he filed a report with the Pattaya Police.
Thanks to CCTV footage, it took officers just 3 hours to find and arrest the alleged thieves, who were already known to them. Chusak ‘Boy’ Sakunthong, aged 28, and Suwit ‘Wit’ Lakornsri, aged 23, were apprehended near a condo development on Jomtien Second Road, with the bike nearby. Both suspects have allegedly tested positive for drugs and are in police custody awaiting prosecution.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Beach in Chon Buri temporarily closed again due to overcrowding
Officials in the eastern province of Chon Buri have had to temporarily close the road leading to Bangsaen beach yesterday after significant overcrowding raised safety concerns. Those still trying to get to the popular beach were left disappointed during Sunday morning and early afternoon.
As nearby car parks and other areas filled up with visiting vehicles, traffic police made the decision to shut off access to the beach in order to control numbers and ensure social distancing measures could be adhered to. The Pattaya News reports that photos of long tailbacks went viral on social media, with the weekend being the last one before schools re-open this week. It’s understood that the access road to Bangsaen beach was re-opened later in the afternoon.
Much the same situation happened when the country’s beaches were allowed to open again at the start of the month and Bangsaen beach was inundated with pent-up enthusiasm for heading to the beach. Officials closed down access to the beach only to re-open it again the following day.
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
Police point out that the rules prohibiting alcohol and parties are still in place and being enforced, warning that those who break them risk harsh penalties under the laws put in place by the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok Skytrain cancels seat spacing measures
Chon Buri police arrest knife-wielding man allegedly high on methamphetamine – VIDEO
Harvey Weinstein lawsuit reaches US$19 million settlement
Major Pattaya tourist attraction Sukhawadee House gutted by fire
EU temporarily bans flights from Pakistan International Airlines
Japanese man earns master’s degree in ninja studies
Thailand sets new guidelines to govern “medical tourism”
Officials raid 2 Phuket casinos, arresting 87 illegal gamblers
Phuket’s (in)famous “Soi Bangla” district reopens today
Thai government extends contact-tracing app to Bangkok metro, Skytrain services
Thailand praised by China for successful suppression of Covid-19
Chinese scientists find new flu strain similar to 2009 swine flu
Back to school – Thai school kids head back to class
Two men in custody after British man’s motorbike stolen in Pattaya – VIDEO
International charity exposes Thailand’s abuse of elephants for tourist trade
Are South Korea’s BTS the world’s biggest band?
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
Mandatory 14 day quarantine for international arrivals to Thailand
Open for business. Just about all business restrictions in Thailand lifted from July 1.
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
Open letter to Thai government “We want to come back to Thailand”
Phase 5 rules to be announced Monday
Brits banned from Singapore after lockdown ‘bar crawl’
HRH Princess Chulabhorn released from hospital
Red Bull heir gets away with murder, anti-corruption officials say police neglected their duties
Thai PM concerned about “second wave” of virus when Thailand’s nightlife resumes
Facebook loses 56 billion in value amid boycott
Citylife magazine employee hacks editor’s bank account, steals 4 million baht
Pattaya authorities call for patience amid confusion over rules for nightlife reopening
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Entertainment3 days ago
Are South Korea’s BTS the world’s biggest band?
- People3 days ago
HRH Princess Chulabhorn released from hospital
- World3 days ago
Facebook loses 56 billion in value amid boycott
- Thailand2 days ago
Big C worker finds wallet with 100,000 baht in cash
- Bangkok3 days ago
Prosecutors say it’s police’s duty to find wanted Red Bull heir
- Bangkok3 days ago
Second jogger poisoned in Nonthaburi park
- Crime3 days ago
3 arrested for rape, death of teen schoolgirl
- North East2 days ago
Report alleges man exposing genitals in viral clip is local government official