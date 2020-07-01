Major Pattaya tourist attraction Sukhawadee House gutted by fire | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Pattaya

Major Pattaya tourist attraction Sukhawadee House gutted by fire

Jack Burton

Published 

37 mins ago

 on 

A favourite Pattaya tourist attraction, Sukhawadee House, was gutted by fire this morning, just as it was about to reopen after being closed for 4 months by the Covid-19 lockdown. The fire started in the ornate Buddhabaramee building and quickly spread to the main building. Fire engines and crews rushed to the 80 rai compound in Bang Lamung district after the alarm was raised about 10:30am.

The Buddhabaramee building was home to many many Buddha images and relics. The domed main building, 65 metres wide and 80 metres long, was famed for its wooden architecture. It suffered major internal damage, including cracks to the building structure.

A Burmese maid, “Cherry,” said the attraction was scheduled to reopen later today. She says she turned on the electrical system in the morning and went about her chores. After about 2 hours she heard a loud noise and saw flames coming from the stage area and spreading quickly through the building. The buildings belonged to Panya Chotitawan, chairman of Saha Farms. Officials estimate damage at 200 million baht, excluding the Buddha images, objects of worship and other assets. The entire estate is insured for 2 billion baht.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News |BangkokPost

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Trending