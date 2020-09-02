Expats arrested after posing for selfies while handling protected sea creatures

A Dutch man and a Hungarian national are in custody after picking up protected sea creatures while diving off Koh Pha Ngan in the southern province of Surat Thani. Nation Thailand reports that the Hungarian man, named as Attila Ott, is a scuba diving instructor, who owns the Pink Panther Scuba Dive Club on the island. The Dutch man has been named as Francesco Simonetti, who works as a chef at the island’s Il Barracuda restaurant.
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
The arrests came after both men posted selfies and videos on the internet that showed them handling the sea creatures, provoking outrage among social media users. It’s understood both men have now admitted the offences, which took place at the Salad Beach area of Koh Pha Ngan, according to Sophon Thongdee of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.
“We tracked down the suspects and identified them as Attila Ott, a Hungarian national, and Francesco Simonetti, from the Netherlands. Salad Beach is a protected area, which makes their actions punishable by a maximum fine of 100,000 baht or one-year imprisonment, or both.”
The pair have also been slapped with fines for immigration offences: Simonetti for not notifying a change of address within 24 hours, and Ott’s wife for failing to inform officials within 24 hours that she had a foreigner staying at her property.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Don Mueang Airport has been quiet this year with only a third of the passengers…
Police have opened a murder investigation after a man's body was found in a drain…
The northern province of Tak has stepped up security along the Myanmar border amid concerns…
"If it’s drugs, you shoot and kill. That’s the arrangement.” Philippine police have been ordered…
A secondary fire has broken out in the remains of a 6 storey luxury property…
While all international tourists are banned from entering Malaysia for the rest of the year,…
View Comments
Why not give them the opportunity to rehabilitate themselves by doing a course and becoming marine rangers https://mr.dcmr.go.th and do a spot of litter picking on the beach to make amends? They may not have realized what they were doing was harmful.
They only handled them. They did not take them out of the sea or harm them.
Yet the Thais authorities jump on them with glee with Thai Bahts in their eyes.
Pickings are meagre, and these are felangs, good for a big payday.
Would a Thai even been arrested - I doubt it.