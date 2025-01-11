Caught red-handed: 6 arrested at illegal gold mining site in Phitchit

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Caught red-handed: 6 arrested at illegal gold mining site in Phitchit
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Forestry police apprehended a Vietnamese man and five Thai nationals at an unauthorised gold mining site on Panompa Mountain in the northern province of Phichit yesterday, January 10. This action followed a report alleging that a Vietnamese investor had entered the site on the mountain in Nong Phra subdistrict, Wang Sai Phun district, to excavate gold.

The Vietnamese individual was identified as 38 year old Duong. The Thai nationals arrested were 58 year old Phirabun, 48 year old Bunyom, 45 year old Somporn (a nickname), 37 year old Patthana, and 63 year old Sawat. Their surnames were not disclosed.

Officers confiscated 39 pieces of mining equipment, including multiple sacks of ammonium nitrate, commonly used for explosives.

According to Police Major General Watcharin Phusit, commander of the police Natural Resource and Environmental Crime Suppression Division, the Thai suspects confessed to inviting the foreigner to participate in mining activities and aiding his access to the site, motivated by the significant increase in gold prices, reported Bangkok Post.

The individuals were detained at the Wang Sai Phun Police Station, with additional arrests anticipated.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Illegal gold mining leads to deforestation, soil erosion, and water contamination due to the unregulated use of hazardous chemicals like mercury and cyanide. These activities disrupt ecosystems and pose health risks to local communities. Thai police have intensified efforts to combat illegal mining through increased patrols, arrests, and public awareness campaigns. Despite these measures, challenges persist due to the high value of gold and the economic incentives driving illicit mining operations.

In November 2024, officials apprehended three individuals involved in illegal gold mining within Thong Pha Phum National Park, Kanchanaburi. The miners had excavated pits up to 10 metres deep, causing environmental degradation in the protected area, reported ASEAN NOW.

In related news, 2 Liberian nationals have been detained in connection with a gold-selling scam in Bangkok that resulted in the theft of US$90,000, equivalent to around 3 million baht, from a Thai businessman. The scam involved swapping counterfeit banknotes for genuine ones.

