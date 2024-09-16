Uncle Roger sets world record with largest gathering of fans

Image: KhaoSod

Uncle Roger, the famous Malaysian comedian and YouTube star, continued his recent success by opening a restaurant and inviting fans to dress up like him in an attempt to set a world record for the largest gathering of fans.

This past week has been exceptionally fruitful for him. Not only did he launch his new eatery, FUIYOH! It’s Uncle Roger, but he also aimed for a Guinness World Record.

Advertisements

After the grand opening of his restaurant, Uncle Roger encouraged people to dress in his signature style and gather at a shopping mall to record the event for the Guinness World Records.

Yesterday, September 15, over 388 individuals donned orange shirts, Uncle Roger’s trademark colour, and shouted “FUIYOH!,” his iconic phrase expressing delight in cooking videos online. During the event, Uncle Roger admitted that he initially felt a bit worried about the turnout. However, he was ultimately relieved and overjoyed to have successfully set the world record.

The idea behind this event was to bring together fans in a fun and engaging manner, celebrating both the opening of his restaurant and his unique culinary persona. The shopping mall was filled with a sea of orange, echoing with the enthusiastic shouts of ‘FUIYOH!’ as fans revelled in the moment.

Uncle Roger, known for his humorous takes on cooking and food reviews, has garnered a massive following online. His distinctive persona and catchphrases have made him a beloved figure in the culinary and comedy communities. This latest feat further cements his popularity and the community’s willingness to participate in such unique and entertaining events.

In addition to the world record attempt, the restaurant opening itself drew significant attention. People lined up for up to three hours to experience the flavours of FUIYOH! It’s Uncle Roger. Despite some mixed reviews on the taste, the excitement surrounding the event was palpable, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements