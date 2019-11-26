Relatives claim magic amulet saved child’s life in horror crash that killed the rest of his family | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Relatives claim magic amulet saved child’s life in horror crash that killed the rest of his family
A couple and their child were killed in a horrific car accident at the weekend, but relatives claim that a second child in the car survived, thanks to a special religious amulet.
The Pattaya News reports that the accident took place in Sattahip, just outside Pattaya, when the car carrying the family crashed into a light pole at high speed, causing the vehicle to catch fire and explode.
Now the relatives of the sole survivor, a two year old boy, are crediting an amulet given to him by his grandparents for saving his life.
The boy sustained minor injuries, including a broken arm. A family member, Sanan Khaochan, says the boy is too young to grasp what has happened. It’s understood Mr Sanan will be taking care of the boy following the tragic loss of his parents and an older sibling.
Mr Sanan claims the amulet given to the young boy by his grandparents contains magic powers that saved his life. He believes the boy will be seen as a miracle by those in his village.
He denied reports that the driver of the car – the boy’s father – was a drug user, or had any health conditions that may have contributed to the incident, adding that he drove the same route on a regular basis.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Pattaya CCTVs weren’t working along busy soi to identify snatch and grab thieves
PHOTO: Ruk Siam News
Pattaya City Hall say that all their CCTV cameras along a busy Soi were working on the night a Russian family were robbed. Not a single camera in the area of Soi 14 to 16 Na Klua, Banglamung, was working when a Russian family were robbed last night.
According to the police report, two men on a motorcycle drove up behind a husband and wife and their child and tried to snatch a green bag from the 39 year old Russian lady. She told police the bag contained two phones, $US400 in cash, about a thousand baht and documents.
A witness told the police that neither of the assailants on the motorbike were even wearing a helmet to hide their identity.
Lt-Col Piyapong Ensarn of the Pattaya tourist police headed to the scene to help Bang Lamung officers. He suggested that the thieves were also responsible for a similar theft the week before. Another case has led to similar claims last week.
Lt-Col Piyapong hopes that some of the CCTV cameras along the gang’s escape route could actually be working and they can get some further clues as to their identity. Neither the witness or the victims were able to identify the brand of the motorcycle or details about the number plate.
SOURCE: Ruk Siam News | ThaiVisa
Pattaya
Pattaya’s Walking Street is “heaving with tourists”. But…
PHOTOS: Pattaya City Law Enforcement
Walking Street is “heaving with tourists”. Pictures posted on the “Pattaya City Law Enforcement” site indicate an encouraging sign for tourism in Thailand’s ‘sin city’ seaside resort. According to the post, it appears Pattaya’s famous soi of ‘boom boom’ is having a boom in tourism numbers.
But Thai netizens say there is a backstory.
Whilst many posters painted a positive picture as high season at the resort picks up, many Thai posters on the Facebook site asked – Where are the farangs? They noted that most of those in the pictures were Indian and Chinese, and that the few Westerners in sight were probably Russian.
Others suggested that it was not as rosy as all that – most of the tourists were just passing through and not stopping for a drink in a girlie bar or buying anything. They were just there for the selfie or just a quick ‘walk’ along Walking Street.
“They were just tour groups on their way to be picked up at Wat Chai.”
Another responder on Thai Visa remarked… “They walk up and down…usually following someone with toy on the end of a stick…they do not spend anything in the bars/entertainment venues… then back to their Chinese owned hotels.”
Others claimed that where Chinese go, farangs fear to tread or don’t want to tread. They brought up the animosity, imagined or real, between Westerners and Indians and Chinese. But others say that farangs were not coming because their money wasn’t getting the same value as in the past in Thailand.
SOURCE: Pattaya City Law Enforcement | Thai Visa
Pattaya
British tourist nabbed in Pattaya after overstaying visa by 26 days
PHOTO: Naew Na
A British man has been arrested at an apartment in the Pattaya suburb of Nong Prue after overstaying his visa by 26 days.
Naew Na news says the man, named as 45 year old Stellios Shakallis, was arrested as part of a random check carried out by Immigration police in the area. It’s understood he will now be deported and blacklisted from Thailand for a period of time.
Immigration police confirm they’re carrying out a major crackdown on visitors overstaying their welcome in Thailand.
SOURCE: Naew Na
