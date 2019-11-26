Criminal Court upholds bail for former park chief Chaiwat | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Former chief of Kaeng Krachan national park, Chaiwat Limlikhit-aksorn (left), and Karen activist Polajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen (right)

The Criminal Court has rejected a request to withdraw the bail of former Kaeng Krachan park chief Chaiwat Limlikhit-akson and three others. The four are suspected in the murder of Karen activist Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen about five years ago.

In the request from the Department of Special Investigation, officers told the court that Chaiwat, who was recently transferred to assist in suppressing illegal logging in Pattani province, had given media interviews accusing the DSI of falsifying evidence.

Chaiwat also reportedly said the four would visit Kaeng Krachan national park to pray to the spirits there, which might cause confusion among potential prosecution witnesses.

Chaiwat says he merely expressed his views to the media in good faith and had no intention of visiting the park, and claims he no longer has any authority there.

The court ruled that there is no valid reason to revoke bail and no indication the suspects would tamper with evidence. After the court ruling, Chaiwat told reporters that he and the other suspects will stop talking to the media and won’t return to the park.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World