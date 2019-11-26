Criminal Court upholds bail for former park chief Chaiwat | The Thaiger

Crime
Criminal Court upholds bail for former park chief Chaiwat
PHOTO: Former chief of Kaeng Krachan national park, Chaiwat Limlikhit-aksorn (left), and Karen activist Polajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen (right)
The Criminal Court has rejected a request to withdraw the bail of former Kaeng Krachan park chief Chaiwat Limlikhit-akson and three others. The four are suspected in the murder of Karen activist Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen about five years ago.
In the request from the Department of Special Investigation, officers told the court that Chaiwat, who was recently transferred to assist in suppressing illegal logging in Pattani province, had given media interviews accusing the DSI of falsifying evidence.
Chaiwat also reportedly said the four would visit Kaeng Krachan national park to pray to the spirits there, which might cause confusion among potential prosecution witnesses.
Chaiwat says he merely expressed his views to the media in good faith and had no intention of visiting the park, and claims he no longer has any authority there.
The court ruled that there is no valid reason to revoke bail and no indication the suspects would tamper with evidence. After the court ruling, Chaiwat told reporters that he and the other suspects will stop talking to the media and won’t return to the park.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Business friend finds body parts in Bangkok refrigerator
Police have made a grisly discovery at a house in Bangkok where a woman’s dismembered body has been found in a refrigerator, and her son shot in the head. One of the woman’s business friends made the discovery and alerted police.
Police attended the townhouse in the Thonburi area, on the west banks of the Chao Phraya.
Inside the refrigerator they found a head, arms, a torso with stab wounds and the lower half of the body, from the waist down.
Police then discovered the woman’s son on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head and a .38 calibre pistol next to his body. He was still alive, rushed to hospital, but pronounced dead a few hours later.
A friend of the woman who made the shocking discovery told police she went to the woman’s house after trying to contact her on Sunday to “discuss business matters”.
She says the son answered the door, said his mother wasn’t home, and didn’t want her to go inside the house. But she insisted and went in to look for her. Eventually she opened the refrigerator and found the woman’s dismembered body.
“The son ran to get the gun and shot himself.”
She then called police.
Police told media that the 42 year old divorced woman and her 20 year old son had lived in the house for three years.
Hospital records indicate that the son was an outpatient at a psychiatric hospital. Thai media have reported he suffered major depression.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Representative of the owner of collapsed building visits the victims in Phuket
PHOTOS: Phuket Hotnews
On November 23, the owner of the petrol station project, where the concrete structure collapsed on Thursday, killing 7 people and injuring two, sent a representative of the project to visit the injured and the families of the deceased.
The incident occurred on November 21 at about 1pm. The victims were the contractors and workers of the project, Thais and Burmese.
The building was under construction on Thepkasattri road in Thalang and Phuket Governor Pakkapong Tawipat has already revealed that the construction had been officially suspended since November 6 as it did not have any building permit.
The cause of the collapse, according to the initial investigation, was that the pillars were unable to support the weight of the building, and the concrete slab sitting on top of the pillars crashed down with its weight.
The owner of the project said that they rushed to send a backhoe and all the equipment needed to help the victims and find survivors under the debris following the incident, and has continued to provide support to all of them.
The project owner says he feels very sorry about what happened and is ready to take full responsibility for the loss of lives (but not quite enough responsibility to meet the families and injured personally).
The representative of the project was sent to visit the injured with gift baskets and some amounts of money to cover medications.
The representative was also sent to visit the families of the deceased to offer money to cover the transport of the bodies and help in the organising of the funerals. The representative insisted that the owner will take full responsibility and “is not going to escape”.
SOURCE: Phuket Hotnews
Crime
Motorcycle thieves arrested in Patong
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket
Patong Police arrested three men in the seaside city with motorbikes that had been stolen. It appears the group has been stealing motorcycles around Patong since November 20.
The group was spotted stealing a motorcycle on Phra Metta Road in Patong. After further investigation and inspection of CCTV it was discovered that the gang conducted their thefts in the early morning and just on one side of the road.
They were taken to Patong police station for further investigation and prosecution.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
