Pattaya
Raid roundup: Pattaya pubs, cannabis shops scrutinised
Police in Pattaya are continuing their crackdown to clean up unseemly and illegal activities in an attempt to polish the tourist city’s reputation. Over the past few days, officers carried out inspections of cannabis shops around the city as well as raids on several entertainment venues that now face closure.
Early this morning, two pubs in Pattaya were shut down by two separate raid teams. Administrative officials joined police at Up To You Karaoke Bar, and New Fino pub in Bang Lamung during the raids. Both of the entertainment venues were operating at 3.30am when police arrived.
Venues are not currently allowed to be open and selling alcohol after 2am, despite major lobbying to extend nightlife curfews until four. Up To You had about 50 patrons inside drinking while New Fino how about 30 at the time of the raids.
Bangkok Post reported that when police inspected the venues and questioned the owners, they found that neither venue had licenses to operate a bar.
Police recommended that the provincial governor issue close-down orders to both venues. In the meantime, the operators of each bar were arrested and charged with serving alcohol beyond legal hours and operating without permits.
FROM BOOZE TO WEED
Police also carried out inspections of several cannabis shops around Pattaya on Friday evening. They aimed to raise awareness of rules that are beginning to tighten around the sale and consumption of cannabis. They also were out discouraging people from using loopholes to avoid the new regulations.
The inspector said that they’re mostly doing educational outreach but also strongly warned cannabis shops against selling to anyone under the age of 20 or allowing people to smoke inside of shops. They inform vendors that rule violations could land them in jail for up to a year and earn them fines of up to 20,000 baht.
All of the cannabis shops were found to be properly licensed according to The Pattaya News. But, police warned against skirting the new rule against smoking inside shops by building separate smoking rooms not technically connected to the cannabis business.
The decriminalization of cannabis with nearly no regulation is currently being hotly debated as Parliament works to draft an enact a cannabis law. Opponents calling for making the drug illegal once again were fueled this week as photos went viral of nine year old street kids smoking from a bamboo bong on Pattaya Beach.
Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul, who pushed for legalisation but also says that cannabis should only be for medicinal purposes, spoke out against the viral photo.
STAGED CANNABIS PHOTO
Anutin said that he believes the photo was staged in an attempt to smear his Bhumjaithai Party and their pro-cannabis stance. Thai PBS World reported that he offered two conflicting reasons why the photo must be staged. First, he said that street children could not afford weed and would not be able to purchase a bong and cannabis in order to smoke.
But then, seemingly forgetting that inability, he said that street kids don’t just smoke weed, they also abused alcohol and sniff glue and use other drugs and addictive substances, so the attention should be focused on cannabis.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Raid roundup: Pattaya pubs, cannabis shops scrutinised
Loan shark sends goons to attack man in hospital and steal his car
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Insurgent bomb derails train in Songkhla
Fire at Bangkok’s CentralWorld mall sends shoppers scurrying (video)
HISTORY OF THAI LOTTERY
Disruptive Phuket-bound passenger thrown off flight in Karachi
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand
Ari All Link is a must-attend skill-up workshop for Ari people
Anutin responds to photo of cannabis smoking kids on Pattaya Beach
Thai student allegedly raped by Hyderabad U professor
Phuket welcomes 6,730 flights in December
Thailand tourism predicted at 80% of pre-Covid in 2023
Bangkok airport expansion prepares for bidding war
Child Protection Foundation leader faces child labour charges
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Police seize board game after claims it could cause insurrection in Thailand
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
Russian crewman’s hand cut off in Songkhla ship accident
Man arrested in South Thailand for attempted murder in Phuket
Bangladeshi-Burmese border conference offers model for Thailand
Sea turtle choked to death on plastic waste
North Korea aims to be world’s top nuclear power after missile test
Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
North Korea forces citizens to change names for a more idealistic sound
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Board of Investment4 days ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Sponsored3 days ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Koh Samui3 days ago
Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
-
Hot News3 days ago
North Korea forces citizens to change names for a more idealistic sound
-
Bangkok3 days ago
‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
-
Thailand3 days ago
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport expects 130,000 daily passengers this month