Police suspect ‘insider’ in attempted rape and assault in Pattaya
PHOTO: Manager Online
An eighteen year old woman has been tied up with a phone charger chord as a man tried to rape her. After she resisted super glue was put in her eye and her phone stolen. An uncle of the girl is helping police with their inquiries.
Police arrived at the house to find 46 year old Nongyao Theppithak yesterday afternoon. Her daughter, 18 year old Napasorn Lakudomsak, had already been taken to Pattaya Bangkok hospital after super glue had been put in her right eye. Police found a phone charger and glue stains on a cushion where Napasorn had been sleeping.
The mother said that she had gone to work in her salon in Thepprasit, just out of the main town of Pattaya. She says she received a call from her daughter saying that a man had tried to rape her and had stolen an iPhone 7 Plus belonging to her mother. He had then fled.
The call came from the phone of 29 year old Manote Jityaem, the elder brother of the victim’s father.
The victim told her mother she had been hit in the stomach, tied up with the phone charger chord and some underwear and then had glue put in her eye because she resisted.
The mother said there was no barking from their dog so believed it could have been someone the family knew. Manatee, the uncle, had been staying with the family for two weeks while he has a job in the area.
Police have confirmed that CCTV showed no one entering the house. In addition Manote was seen on camera going to a side storage area besides the house to get the glue. There was evidence of dried glue on his arm.
He was tested and found to have had drugs in his system but denied involvement.
Another man – 39 year old Attaphon Sulaiman – who was also staying at the house, tested positive for drugs as well and is also helping police with their inquiries.
SOURCE: Manager Online
Insurance may not cover the pick-up/super car rear-ender
A leading insurance spokesman has commented with Daily News after a 30 million baht McLaren 720s was rear ended by a pick-up truck. (The Thaiger priced the car at 15 million baht after emailing a McLaren salesperson)
Thai Insurance Association chief Jeeraphon Atsawathanakul said that if both drivers went down the insurance route the insurance would only cover the agreed limit.
If it was more then the McLaren driver would have to take the pick-up driver to court for the remainder.
This is assuming they are both insured. The McLaren that was struck from behind by the pick up, is one of only three such cars on the road in Thailand.
Original story HERE.
SOURCE: Daily News
Ouch! Pickup collides into 15 million baht car
If you’re going to collide with another vehicle your best bet is a small dent on a Honda Jazz or Toyota – cars which have lots of cheap spare parts around. And no one harmed of course.
Just don’t crash into one of these.
Dash cam footage from a road in Bang Pakong, halfway between Bangkok and Pattaya, shows a pick-up truck colliding with one of the most expensive cars on Thailand’s roads. In fact there’s only three of these cars on Thai roads.
It is a McLaren 720S that Daily News reports is worth more than 15 million baht. A source told Daily News Online that the McLaren and a Mercedes Benz had been racing – but the Benz was no match for the “super car”.
It whizzed past Werayut Kaewkaew who claims he was doing about 110-120kmph at the time. Werayut posted the footage on Facebook. A Toyota Camry was also damaged in the collision.
A dent in the car and a bigger dent in the insurance company’s wallet. Watch and weep.
ขับรถระวังๆกันหน่อยนะครับ #กะบะร้องไห้หนักมาก😢😭 กรุงเทพ-ชลบุรี
Posted by Werayut Kaewkaew on Saturday, August 11, 2018
SOURCE: Daily News
Police drag man out of Pattaya school after ex-wife clams he was carrying a gun
The father at the centre of a viral video has brought along his lawyer to the Bang Laming Police to discuss, what he claims, was an excessive use of force at a primary school in Pattaya yesterday. The issues relate to a long-term domestic custody issue.
35 year old Thara Welajaeng says he was having lunch peacefully with his daughter when his estranged wife arrived at Muang Pattaya 6 school. She had told police that Thara was a drug user and was armed.
Police and military descended on the school, apprehended Thara and escorted him away amid lots of screaming and scuffles.The father of two was dragged away in full view of teachers and students in, what social media has described as a ‘heavy-handed’ use of force. Posters on Facebook are saying Thara should sue the police and army for his rough treatment. Comments say the police went over the top and should be held accountable for their excessive use of force.
Thara later explained to a an initial police inquiry that he had been having lunch with his youngest daughter. He saw his estranged wife and went upstairs to check on his eldest daughter. When confronted by police he surrendered. Police found no drugs or guns with him. Then trouble flared as his estranged wife’s father got in on the act, hit Thara, and a scuffle ensued.
Thara told police that he split up with his wife five years ago and was caring for his children but that his wife wants custody. He admitted to police that he had used drugs as a teen but that was twenty years ago. Thara says he may press charges against his estranged wife and her family for assault and making false accusations and defamatory remarks. He also says he wants formal custody of his children.
Police claim they had to do something urgently to prevent the situation from escalating on the school grounds.
เกิดไรขึ้น⁉️#เหตุเกิดในโรงเรียน#พัทยา#เหตุแย่งลูก ฝั่งพี่ผู้ชาย เอาลูกมาเลี้ยง 2 คน พาย้ายหนีฝั่งแม่มาหลายโรงเรียน จน ทางแม่ไปฟ้องศาล ว่าพ่อไม่มีสิทธิ์เลี้ยงดู จนพ่อพาย้ายมาเรียนเมือง 6 แกก็ค่อยเฝ้าลูกตลอด กลัวทางฝั่งแม่มาเอาไป #พี่ผู้ชายแกรักลูกมากนะค่ะไม่มีใครนี้คือท้าวความ แล้ววันนี้ ฝั่งผู้หญิงเอาหมายสิทธิ์ลุดมาพร้อมพ่อ แล้วไปแจ้งตำรวจว่าพี่แกขายยา เลยตำรวจมาเพียบ แล้วก็มาจับพี่แก พี่แกก็มาคนเดียวจะไปสู้ไร แค่แกไม่ให้ลูกไป
Posted by รู้ยัง – พัทยา on Tuesday, August 7, 2018
VIDEO: เหตุเกิดในโรงเรียน
SOURCE: We Love Pattaya Facebook Page
