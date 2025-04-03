Eco-friendly boost: Koh Larn waste incinerator 80% complete

Koh Larn’s future as an eco-friendly tourism hotspot looks brighter than ever as Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, accompanied by Pattaya’s Chief Strategic Advisor Sontaya Kunplome, visited the island on April 1 to inspect the progress of the much-anticipated waste incineration project.

The inspection focused on the construction of the waste-to-energy incinerator, which is now nearing 80% completion. Officials are confident the facility will be operational by late May, marking a significant milestone in Pattaya’s ongoing sustainability efforts.

The incinerator is set to process up to 50 tonnes of waste daily, including newly generated waste and the accumulated 50,000 plus tonnes currently on the island.

Moreover, its machinery will be capable of sorting up to 100 tonnes of waste per day, ensuring efficient waste management for the island’s growing tourism industry.

This ambitious initiative is part of Pattaya’s Neo Koh Larn policy, designed to transform the island into a sustainable, eco-friendly destination. The project also ties into the wider Neo Pattaya vision, which seeks long-term sustainable tourism development across the region.

Once operational, the new waste incineration facility will not only tackle the island’s waste management problems but also reduce environmental pollution, turning Koh Larn into a model of responsible tourism, reported Pattaya Mail.

In similar news, a ticking time bomb lurks in the heart of Phuket’s stunning landscape, but it’s not the one you would expect.

Phuket City Municipality is working urgently to establish a cutting-edge solid waste sorting facility at the Saphan Hin waste disposal centre, just a stone’s throw from the busy Phuket City centre.

Deputy Mayor Suphachok La-ongphet announced that by the end of this month, the notorious Pit 4 of the landfill will be concreted over, marking a significant step forward.

This ambitious 40-million-baht project aims to revolutionise waste processing by sorting rubbish before incineration, improving efficiency and speeding up the entire process.