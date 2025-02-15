Police confiscate illegal sexual enhancers worth 1.5 million baht

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police have seized and confiscated a range of sexual enhancement products branded as “Nam Phueng Pueng Pang” containing the active ingredient in Viagra, posing a potential danger to users. The operation, conducted yesterday, February 14, successfully seized items valued at over 1.5 million baht.

Police Major General Pattanasak Bubpasuwan, head of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), led the operation alongside Police Colonel Anuwat Rakcharoen, Police Colonel Chat Nakkaew, and Police Colonel Weerapong Khaithong. They arrested 38 year old Ahmed, a Yemeni national, on charges of selling food with incorrect labelling under the Food Act of 1979. The arrest took place at a residence in the Suan Luang district of Bangkok.

Police were alerted to the widespread online sale of these honey-based sexual enhancement supplements which contain tadalafil and sildenafil—substances used in erectile dysfunction medication requiring medical supervision. Consumption without proper guidance or in excessive amounts could endanger consumers, especially during the Valentine’s period when interest in such products might surge unexpectedly.

Following the initial investigation, the CPPD coordinated with the Food and Drug Administration to track down leads. They identified a distribution hub located in Suan Luang, Bangkok. With sufficient evidence, they secured a court order to search the premises, resulting in the arrest of Ahmed and the confiscation of products worth over 1.5 million baht.

During questioning, Ahmed admitted to owning the products, which he had imported from Malaysia, capitalising on their popularity abroad for online resale. He stated that he had been engaged in this activity for around three to four months before his arrest. Ahmed has since been handed over to the CPPD’s investigation team to proceed with legal action, reported KhaoSod.

