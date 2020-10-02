Pattaya
Pattaya’s Beach Road to add an extra lane, part of multi-million baht renovation plan
In a multi-million baht plan to make-over Pattaya’s beach infrastructure, another lane of traffic will be added to the Beach Road to allow more parking. The plan for the extra lane is a new idea in the 160 to 170 million baht renovation project aimed at attracting more visitors and improving the general amenity of the popular beach walk. The Pattaya Council openly admit they hope the rennovaitons will attract more Thai visitors.
A budget of 160 million baht for the project has been approved, but exact details are still in the works. Talks of the project have been going on since September 2019. In an earlier report, the Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem says the city will work on creating additional space for domestic tourists with more footpaths, toilets and parking spaces.
“Pattaya City has received a 160 million baht budget for a complete Pattaya beach renovation. We need to make as many green zones as possible to attract more Thai tourists. This includes more trees, flowers, exercise parks, playgrounds and shady areas.”
Public restrooms are planned to be along Beach Road’s North, Central and South Pattaya Road intersections. The makeover is also intended to enhance the space for the elderly and the disabled. More lighting is also planned for the area to improve safety. The Pattaya News says the first steps of the project will are expected to start this month.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Crime
Former prisoner, released after murder rap, re-arrested for possession of weapons, drugs
A routine checkpoint in Pattaya has led to the re-arrest of a 31 year old man recently released from prison following his role in a murder 14 years ago. The Pattaya News reports that Somphong Kaewpaijit was arrested in possession of a machine gun and illegal drugs. He was previously found guilty of involvement in the murder of jet-ski champion, Teerawat ‘Oct’ Lahip.
The car in which he was travelling was stopped at a routine checkpoint on North Pattaya Road. In total, 5 occupants of the car were arrested, 3 men and 2 women. In addition to Somphong, the other 2 men arrested have been named as 28 year old Nattaphon Singboon and 26 year old Jakkrit Nongyai. The female suspects have been named as 28 year old Sunisa Jaikla and 19 year old Hathaichanok Odklan.
Police have also seized weapons and ammunition from the vehicle, including a machine gun and handgun. The driver was carrying the handgun, which contained 6 bullets, on his waist, while the Uzi machine gun, containing 22 bullets, was under his seat. 4 additional bullets were also discovered in the vehicle. A variety of illegal drugs has also been confiscated, including nearly 5 grams of Ketamine and 20 methamphetamine pills.
All 5 suspects face charges of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition, as well as illegal drugs. It’s alleged Somphong has told police the firearms and drugs belong to him, adding that the weapons were necessary to protect him from a powerful enemy, but declined to share with police a name of who the alleged enemy may be. He says the drugs were purchased from a well-known group at a Pattaya nightclub. Neither the name of the group nor the nightclub has been released.
Pattaya
Elderly man rescued from top of high voltage power pole in Pattaya – VIDEO
A 74 year old man who climbed to the top of a high voltage power pole in Pattaya has been rescued by the local fire department. The Pattaya News reports that the unnamed man was said to be suffering from depression when he decided to climb the pole in the Nong Pru area of the city around 10.30pm last night.
A local resident who witnessed the incident notified the police, who arrived at the scene with rescue workers and firefighters. Officials also enlisted the help of a monk from a nearby temple, who used a loudhailer in an attempt to persuade the man to climb down from his perilous position.
The man did start to come down, but due to his age, he was overcome with exhaustion and couldn’t proceed. Firefighters then used a fire truck and a crane to rescue him, after which he was taken to hospital for a psychiatric assessment.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Woman and 2 children escape unharmed after car flips over in Pattaya
A woman who lost control of her car, making the vehicle flip over, has had a lucky escape, along with her 2 young children, who were unharmed in the incident. 36 year old Suweena Rodpan says she was driving in the rain, on Pattaya’s Sukhumvit Road, when she lost control of the car due to the wet surface. She subsequently collided with another vehicle in front of her, before her own car flipped over.
Suweena, along with her 11 year old son and 8 year old daughter, were not injured in the incident, nor was the driver of the other vehicle.
Pattaya City Police have launched an investigation into the accident, but it is not yet known if Suweena will face charges.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
EdwardV
October 2, 2020 at 11:18 am
“Exact details are still in the works”? – not too hard to figure out. They are clearly not going to take space on the inland side, it has to come from taking beach away. I get that but if this has been in the works for a long time, why didn’t they do it before spending all that money improving the sidewalk? The storm drain will now have to be modified too. While the storm drain wasn’t wasted money, most if not all of the sidewalk improvement money was. Honestly all three jobs are in the same spot, would have saved money to do it as a single project.
Perceville Smithers
October 2, 2020 at 11:55 am
Poor planning. Aren’t there city planners? Any and all work could’ve been wrapped up during this covid shutdown. They want to milk this work for the next 2 yrs. I haven’t been able to enjoy a beer along Beach Rd. because of all the noise.
Pieter Wilhelm
October 2, 2020 at 12:34 pm
Banning cars and moterbikes from beach road and offering free electric shuttles would be the way to go to improve the beach road experience for a fraction of the cost.
Toby Andrews
October 2, 2020 at 1:29 pm
Another lane on Beach Road and it will be harder to cross.
Especially few Thais stop for walk crossing lights.
My guess it is making an opportunity to take more brown envelopes.
Just ban private cars on beach road from central soi to walking street and they will not need another lane.