Pattaya

Pattaya’s Beach Road to add an extra lane, part of multi-million baht renovation plan

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Pattaya's Beach Road to add an extra lane, part of multi-million baht renovation plan
PHOTO: Sophon Cable TV / The Pattaya News
In a multi-million baht plan to make-over Pattaya’s beach infrastructure, another lane of traffic will be added to the Beach Road to allow more parking. The plan for the extra lane is a new idea in the 160 to 170 million baht renovation project aimed at attracting more visitors and improving the general amenity of the popular beach walk. The Pattaya Council openly admit they hope the rennovaitons will attract more Thai visitors.

A budget of 160 million baht for the project has been approved, but exact details are still in the works. Talks of the project have been going on since September 2019. In an earlier report, the Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem says the city will work on creating additional space for domestic tourists with more footpaths, toilets and parking spaces.

“Pattaya City has received a 160 million baht budget for a complete Pattaya beach renovation. We need to make as many green zones as possible to attract more Thai tourists. This includes more trees, flowers, exercise parks, playgrounds and shady areas.”

Public restrooms are planned to be along Beach Road’s North, Central and South Pattaya Road intersections. The makeover is also intended to enhance the space for the elderly and the disabled. More lighting is also planned for the area to improve safety. The Pattaya News says the first steps of the project will are expected to start this month.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

4 Comments

4 Comments

  1. Avatar

    EdwardV

    October 2, 2020 at 11:18 am

    “Exact details are still in the works”? – not too hard to figure out. They are clearly not going to take space on the inland side, it has to come from taking beach away. I get that but if this has been in the works for a long time, why didn’t they do it before spending all that money improving the sidewalk? The storm drain will now have to be modified too. While the storm drain wasn’t wasted money, most if not all of the sidewalk improvement money was. Honestly all three jobs are in the same spot, would have saved money to do it as a single project.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    October 2, 2020 at 11:55 am

    Poor planning. Aren’t there city planners? Any and all work could’ve been wrapped up during this covid shutdown. They want to milk this work for the next 2 yrs. I haven’t been able to enjoy a beer along Beach Rd. because of all the noise.

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Pieter Wilhelm

    October 2, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    Banning cars and moterbikes from beach road and offering free electric shuttles would be the way to go to improve the beach road experience for a fraction of the cost.

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    October 2, 2020 at 1:29 pm

    Another lane on Beach Road and it will be harder to cross.
    Especially few Thais stop for walk crossing lights.
    My guess it is making an opportunity to take more brown envelopes.
    Just ban private cars on beach road from central soi to walking street and they will not need another lane.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
