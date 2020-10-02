Pattaya’s Beach Road to add an extra lane, part of multi-million baht renovation plan

In a multi-million baht plan to make-over Pattaya’s beach infrastructure, another lane of traffic will be added to the Beach Road to allow more parking. The plan for the extra lane is a new idea in the 160 to 170 million baht renovation project aimed at attracting more visitors and improving the general amenity of the popular beach walk. The Pattaya Council openly admit they hope the rennovaitons will attract more Thai visitors.

A budget of 160 million baht for the project has been approved, but exact details are still in the works. Talks of the project have been going on since September 2019. In an earlier report, the Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem says the city will work on creating additional space for domestic tourists with more footpaths, toilets and parking spaces.

“Pattaya City has received a 160 million baht budget for a complete Pattaya beach renovation. We need to make as many green zones as possible to attract more Thai tourists. This includes more trees, flowers, exercise parks, playgrounds and shady areas.”

Public restrooms are planned to be along Beach Road’s North, Central and South Pattaya Road intersections. The makeover is also intended to enhance the space for the elderly and the disabled. More lighting is also planned for the area to improve safety. The Pattaya News says the first steps of the project will are expected to start this month.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

