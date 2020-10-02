Former prisoner, released after murder rap, re-arrested for possession of weapons, drugs | The Thaiger

Crime
Former prisoner, released after murder rap, re-arrested for possession of weapons, drugs
A routine checkpoint in Pattaya has led to the re-arrest of a 31 year old man recently released from prison following his role in a murder 14 years ago. The Pattaya News reports that Somphong Kaewpaijit was arrested in possession of a machine gun and illegal drugs. He was previously found guilty of involvement in the murder of jet-ski champion, Teerawat ‘Oct’ Lahip.
The car in which he was travelling was stopped at a routine checkpoint on North Pattaya Road. In total, 5 occupants of the car were arrested, 3 men and 2 women. In addition to Somphong, the other 2 men arrested have been named as 28 year old Nattaphon Singboon and 26 year old Jakkrit Nongyai. The female suspects have been named as 28 year old Sunisa Jaikla and 19 year old Hathaichanok Odklan.
Police have also seized weapons and ammunition from the vehicle, including a machine gun and handgun. The driver was carrying the handgun, which contained 6 bullets, on his waist, while the Uzi machine gun, containing 22 bullets, was under his seat. 4 additional bullets were also discovered in the vehicle. A variety of illegal drugs has also been confiscated, including nearly 5 grams of Ketamine and 20 methamphetamine pills.
All 5 suspects face charges of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition, as well as illegal drugs. It’s alleged Somphong has told police the firearms and drugs belong to him, adding that the weapons were necessary to protect him from a powerful enemy, but declined to share with police a name of who the alleged enemy may be. He says the drugs were purchased from a well-known group at a Pattaya nightclub. Neither the name of the group nor the nightclub has been released.
Crime
25 arrests as police shut down online gambling sites
25 Thai nationals have been arrested after investigators uncovered 6 online gambling websites run by a gang with funds running into millions of baht. The Pattaya News reports that arrests have taken place in the northern city of Chiang Rai and in Nonthaburi, just north of central Bangkok. It’s understood officers have been tracking the websites for several months.
The first arrests, in Chiang Rai, apprehended a 30 year old man and his 25 year old associate, who it’s believed were running the operation, in addition to 22 others working for them. 40 phones and 8 computers were also confiscated during the raid and arrests. The subsequent questioning of the people they arrested led police to a female website administrator in Nonthaburi. She is accused of getting gamblers to pay money into the company’s bank accounts. A further 14 mobile phones and 4 laptops were seized during her arrest as evidence in the case.
The suspects are currently being held in Bangkok and have been charged with organising, advertising, and encouraging illegal gambling. The investigation is ongoing.
Thailand
Anti-corruption official recommends overhaul of Thai justice system
Former National Anti-Corruption Commissioner, and highly regarded senior public servant, Vicha Mahakun, has put forward his recommendations for an overhaul of Thailand’s justice system. Vicha recently led an independent inquiry into the handling of the case against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, in which he uncovered evidence of corruption and conspiracy by both prosecutors and police.
The case trails back to September, 2012, when “Boss” was the driver in a family Ferrari that ran Ito the back of a motorcycle policeman, dragging him and the bike 100 metres along Sukhumvit road in Thong Lor.
The Bangkok Post reports that Vicha’s recommendations are contained in the report he presented to the PM following the conclusion of his inquiry. He says a lack of independence in police investigations makes them susceptible to corruption, adding that the truth can be twisted, and evidence tampered with. Furthermore, flaws in the current system favour the wealthy in society.
“Discrepancies exist that put the poor at a disadvantage in the justice system, which lends credence to the popular saying that ‘jails are for the incarceration of the poor’.”
Vicha says the Boss case is being re-opened, with 2 agencies examining separate angles in the investigation, namely substance abuse and corruption.
The National Anti-Corruption Commission will investigate the role played by police officers and prosecutors in dropping the charges against Vorayuth in July of this year, while the Department of Special Investigation is focusing on the accusation that the Red Bull heir had cocaine in his system when the 2012 hit-and-run incident occurred.
Thailand
More reports of alleged student abuse, parents file complaint against teacher
More reports of teachers allegedly abusing their students have come to light after a Nonthaburi teacher was caught on video pushing a kindergarten student to the floor, pulling a student across the floor and repeatedly hitting other students. Now more classroom videos of teachers allegedly abusing their students are being widely shared online as well as photos of children’s marks and injuries from the alleged abuse.
Meanwhile, the main Thonburi school, at the centre of the current allegations, has agreed to pay compensation, including refunding school fees, paying medical costs, and better screening and scrutiny of teaching staff.
The Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School teacher in Nonthaburi, a suburb north of Bangkok, faces charges of physical assault and violating the Child Protection Act. The incident also prompted an investigation into all 42 Sarasas private schools by the Office of the Private Education Commission. 34 out of the 42 schools have complaints filed against them, according to the Nation Thailand.
A nursery teacher in Nakhon Pathom, Central Thailand, is now under fire after classroom surveillance camera footage was released on the internet showing the teacher allegedly pitching a 3 year old boy. The boy cried and a photo of his hand shows the red marks that appeared to break through some of the skin. The boy’s parents filed a police complaint last month, but they say nothing has been done. Following the reports of the Sarasas teacher, the father shared a video of his son allegedly being pinched by the teacher
“We wish to pursue legal action against the teacher, but it has been a month since we filed the complaint and there is still no progress. The school staff visited us only once and said the teacher has been fired.”
The parents say their son had nightmares about the incident, waking up crying and saying his hand hurts. They say the boy didn’t want to go to the school anymore, so they stopped sending him.
In another case that has recently come to light, a pro-democracy activist Nuttaa Mahattana says she will sue a teacher who allegedly punished students by hitting their hands. The Nation Thailand says the slapping students hands is not a punishment allowed by the Education Ministry.
While the punishment has nothing to do with political views, the teacher allegedly said students were “very wicked” and “ungrateful” joining a pro-democracy demonstration at the school. A video of her comments was shared on social media.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
