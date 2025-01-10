Thai woman defends drunk foreign boyfriend in Pattaya crash

A drunk foreign man crashed his sedan into a som tam vendor in Pattaya in the early hours of today. However, the foreigner’s Thai girlfriend refused to accept the blame, accusing the victim of faking his injuries, and having connections with a top police chief.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation was alerted to the incident, which occurred at the entrance of Soi Buakhao at around 5am, today, January 10. Rescuers, along with officers from the Mueang Pattaya Police Station, rushed to the scene to assist the victim, 58 year old som tam vendor Sakda.

Sakda sustained a serious head wound and injuries across his body but refused to go to a hospital, stating that he could not afford the medical expenses. His papaya salad cart was damaged, and his kitchen utensils were scattered across the road.

Nearby, a bronze Toyota Vios sedan with a damaged front bumper was found. The foreign driver appeared to be heavily intoxicated. He was accompanied by his Thai girlfriend, who also seemed to be drunk.

The couple suffered only minor injuries. The Thai woman caused a commotion, allegedly swearing at Sakda and witnesses. She even attempted to attack police officers and rescuers.

Protect foreign boyfriend

The woman accused the injured vendor of crashing his food cart into their car and faking his injuries. She interfered with the first aid being provided to Sakda and tried to shift the blame onto someone else to protect her foreign boyfriend from facing legal consequences.

She resisted arrest, claiming to know a high-ranking police officer in Pattaya and warning the officers that they would face troubles in their careers if they arrested her or her boyfriend.

The police ignored her threats and took both her and her boyfriend into custody. According to Channel 7, a crowd of witnesses cheered, laughed, and applauded as the couple were arrested.

At the police station, the woman claimed that she was the driver, not her boyfriend. She attempted to take responsibility for the accident but witnesses insisted that the foreigner was the driver. The police plan to review security camera footage to confirm the identity of the driver before issuing charges.

According to Section 390 of the Criminal Law, the foreign driver may face up to one month in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both for reckless driving causing injury. He may also face an additional fine of 400 to 1,000 baht for reckless driving that damaged Sakda’s food cart and other belongings.