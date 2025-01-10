Thai woman defends drunk foreign boyfriend in Pattaya crash

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, January 10, 2025
219 2 minutes read
Thai woman defends drunk foreign boyfriend in Pattaya crash
Photo via Channel 8

A drunk foreign man crashed his sedan into a som tam vendor in Pattaya in the early hours of today. However, the foreigner’s Thai girlfriend refused to accept the blame, accusing the victim of faking his injuries, and having connections with a top police chief.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation was alerted to the incident, which occurred at the entrance of Soi Buakhao at around 5am, today, January 10. Rescuers, along with officers from the Mueang Pattaya Police Station, rushed to the scene to assist the victim, 58 year old som tam vendor Sakda.

Advertisements

Sakda sustained a serious head wound and injuries across his body but refused to go to a hospital, stating that he could not afford the medical expenses. His papaya salad cart was damaged, and his kitchen utensils were scattered across the road.

Nearby, a bronze Toyota Vios sedan with a damaged front bumper was found. The foreign driver appeared to be heavily intoxicated. He was accompanied by his Thai girlfriend, who also seemed to be drunk.

Related Articles

The couple suffered only minor injuries. The Thai woman caused a commotion, allegedly swearing at Sakda and witnesses. She even attempted to attack police officers and rescuers.

Drunk foreign man and Thai woman crashes car into som tam vendor Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊มอย v+

Protect foreign boyfriend

The woman accused the injured vendor of crashing his food cart into their car and faking his injuries. She interfered with the first aid being provided to Sakda and tried to shift the blame onto someone else to protect her foreign boyfriend from facing legal consequences.

Advertisements

She resisted arrest, claiming to know a high-ranking police officer in Pattaya and warning the officers that they would face troubles in their careers if they arrested her or her boyfriend.

Thai woman accuses car accident victim of faking injuries
Photo via Facebook/ รอบพัทยา Ok

The police ignored her threats and took both her and her boyfriend into custody. According to Channel 7, a crowd of witnesses cheered, laughed, and applauded as the couple were arrested.

At the police station, the woman claimed that she was the driver, not her boyfriend. She attempted to take responsibility for the accident but witnesses insisted that the foreigner was the driver. The police plan to review security camera footage to confirm the identity of the driver before issuing charges.

Thai-foreign couple crashes car to Pattaya som tam vendor
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊มอย v+

According to Section 390 of the Criminal Law, the foreign driver may face up to one month in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both for reckless driving causing injury. He may also face an additional fine of 400 to 1,000 baht for reckless driving that damaged Sakda’s food cart and other belongings.

Latest Thailand News
Call centre scammer poses as police to defraud Nonthaburi family Central Thailand News

Call centre scammer poses as police to defraud Nonthaburi family

5 minutes ago
Miracle man helps veteran charcoal burner cheat fiery death Thailand News

Miracle man helps veteran charcoal burner cheat fiery death

16 minutes ago
Thai man arrested for hammer attack in Pathum Thani temple Central Thailand News

Thai man arrested for hammer attack in Pathum Thani temple

23 minutes ago
Copper thieves takes power supply from Buriram residents Crime News

Copper thieves takes power supply from Buriram residents

40 minutes ago
Gender affirmation surgery leaves Thai transwoman pooping through belly Bangkok News

Gender affirmation surgery leaves Thai transwoman pooping through belly

53 minutes ago
Young man found dead in Patong home in suspected suicide Crime News

Young man found dead in Patong home in suspected suicide

1 hour ago
Moo Deng turns 6 months, sparks ID card and auction frenzy Pattaya News

Moo Deng turns 6 months, sparks ID card and auction frenzy

1 hour ago
Central Pattana&#8217;s 500 million baht Chinese New Year splash Business News

Central Pattana’s 500 million baht Chinese New Year splash

1 hour ago
Thai woman defends drunk foreign boyfriend in Pattaya crash Crime News

Thai woman defends drunk foreign boyfriend in Pattaya crash

1 hour ago
Pattaya cracks down on illegal construction in tourist hotspot Crime News

Pattaya cracks down on illegal construction in tourist hotspot

2 hours ago
Vapes on a plane: Tourists nabbed for vape on Nok Air flight (video) Bangkok News

Vapes on a plane: Tourists nabbed for vape on Nok Air flight (video)

2 hours ago
Gang leader nabbed in mother-daughter ATM robbery in Bangkok Bangkok News

Gang leader nabbed in mother-daughter ATM robbery in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Fuel for thought: Thailand sees shift in consumer petrol gears Business News

Fuel for thought: Thailand sees shift in consumer petrol gears

2 hours ago
Thai father brutally assaulted over 10,000 baht debt of son&#8217;s girlfriend Crime News

Thai father brutally assaulted over 10,000 baht debt of son’s girlfriend

3 hours ago
Pattaya: Swiss dad collapses on the way to pick up his son Crime News

Pattaya: Swiss dad collapses on the way to pick up his son

4 hours ago
Casino kingpins eye Thailand: Melco&#8217;s big gamble on Bangkok Bangkok News

Casino kingpins eye Thailand: Melco’s big gamble on Bangkok

4 hours ago
Nong Khai man walks 500km barefoot after family dispute Eastern Thailand News

Nong Khai man walks 500km barefoot after family dispute

4 hours ago
Thai driver cites health issue after killing 6 year old boy in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai driver cites health issue after killing 6 year old boy in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Myanmar mystery: Two Chinese nationals vanish near Thai border Thailand News

Myanmar mystery: Two Chinese nationals vanish near Thai border

4 hours ago
Khon Kaen couple arrested for 1 million baht amulet theft Crime News

Khon Kaen couple arrested for 1 million baht amulet theft

5 hours ago
Phuket Airport tourist cries fowl over 3,000 baht Subway sarnies Phuket News

Phuket Airport tourist cries fowl over 3,000 baht Subway sarnies

5 hours ago
Icy blast from China set to leave Thailand shivering Thailand News

Icy blast from China set to leave Thailand shivering

5 hours ago
Stay competitive in 2025 with Forex CRM provider Techysquad Finance

Stay competitive in 2025 with Forex CRM provider Techysquad

5 hours ago
Unfair pricing: Chiang Mai shooting game stall shut down (video) Chiang Mai News

Unfair pricing: Chiang Mai shooting game stall shut down (video)

5 hours ago
Chinese nationals lose 13 million baht in Bangkok crypto scam Bangkok News

Chinese nationals lose 13 million baht in Bangkok crypto scam

5 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, January 10, 2025
219 2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai man arrested for hammer attack in Pathum Thani temple

Thai man arrested for hammer attack in Pathum Thani temple

23 minutes ago
Copper thieves takes power supply from Buriram residents

Copper thieves takes power supply from Buriram residents

40 minutes ago
Gender affirmation surgery leaves Thai transwoman pooping through belly

Gender affirmation surgery leaves Thai transwoman pooping through belly

53 minutes ago
Young man found dead in Patong home in suspected suicide

Young man found dead in Patong home in suspected suicide

1 hour ago