Pattaya urges public to avoid posting on public property

Pattaya City officials are urging residents and visitors to refrain from attaching signs or writing on public property, including electrical poles and other city infrastructure. The campaign is part of an effort to maintain the city’s cleanliness, order, and visual appeal.

Authorities have made it clear that anyone found in violation of these rules will face legal consequences.

The announcement has generated significant online discussion, with many locals expressing support while highlighting concerns. Several individuals noted that election campaign signs are particularly troublesome, blocking views and creating safety risks.

One resident shared with Pattaya Mail about how a large sign nearly caused a traffic accident.

Others called for consistent enforcement, particularly concerning political advertisements. Some even suggested that all unauthorised signs should be removed, with offenders fined without exception.

Pattaya officials have reassured the public that they are committed to enforcing these regulations fairly and firmly, ensuring public spaces remain clean, safe, and welcoming for all.

In similar Pattaya news, new parking regulations have been implemented on Pattaya South Road and Thepprasit Road as part of the city’s efforts to alleviate traffic congestion.

These changes include the establishment of new no-parking zones and specific day-based parking rules aimed at improving traffic flow on the city’s busy roads. While city officials are emphasising the potential for improved infrastructure, locals have offered varied opinions, acknowledging the effort but also pointing out remaining concerns.

In other Pattaya news, Laem Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya has recently constructed a new roof over its ferry boarding area, providing a cooler and more comfortable waiting space for tourists heading to Koh Larn.

This improvement offers essential shade, addressing previous concerns about sun exposure at the busy pier, especially as it serves thousands of daily visitors travelling to the popular island. The timing of this construction is ideal, coinciding with summer travel seasons.