Pattaya urges public to avoid posting on public property

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner26 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 1, 2025
55 1 minute read
Pattaya urges public to avoid posting on public property
Advertisement signs advertised on electricity poles in Pattaya | Photo via Pattaya Mail

Pattaya City officials are urging residents and visitors to refrain from attaching signs or writing on public property, including electrical poles and other city infrastructure. The campaign is part of an effort to maintain the city’s cleanliness, order, and visual appeal.

Authorities have made it clear that anyone found in violation of these rules will face legal consequences.

The announcement has generated significant online discussion, with many locals expressing support while highlighting concerns. Several individuals noted that election campaign signs are particularly troublesome, blocking views and creating safety risks.

One resident shared with Pattaya Mail about how a large sign nearly caused a traffic accident.

Related Articles

Others called for consistent enforcement, particularly concerning political advertisements. Some even suggested that all unauthorised signs should be removed, with offenders fined without exception.

Pattaya officials have reassured the public that they are committed to enforcing these regulations fairly and firmly, ensuring public spaces remain clean, safe, and welcoming for all.

Pattaya urges public to avoid posting on public property | News by Thaiger
Photo via Pattaya Mail

In similar Pattaya news, new parking regulations have been implemented on Pattaya South Road and Thepprasit Road as part of the city’s efforts to alleviate traffic congestion.

These changes include the establishment of new no-parking zones and specific day-based parking rules aimed at improving traffic flow on the city’s busy roads. While city officials are emphasising the potential for improved infrastructure, locals have offered varied opinions, acknowledging the effort but also pointing out remaining concerns.

In other Pattaya news, Laem Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya has recently constructed a new roof over its ferry boarding area, providing a cooler and more comfortable waiting space for tourists heading to Koh Larn.

This improvement offers essential shade, addressing previous concerns about sun exposure at the busy pier, especially as it serves thousands of daily visitors travelling to the popular island. The timing of this construction is ideal, coinciding with summer travel seasons.

Latest Thailand News
Thai labour groups demand risk fund and overtime pay reform Thailand News

Thai labour groups demand risk fund and overtime pay reform

17 seconds ago
Pattaya urges public to avoid posting on public property Pattaya News

Pattaya urges public to avoid posting on public property

26 minutes ago
Manage trading risk more effectively with HFM’s tools Finance

Manage trading risk more effectively with HFM’s tools

39 minutes ago
Tragic house fire claims homeowner&#8217;s life in Chon Buri Thailand News

Tragic house fire claims homeowner’s life in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
US lecturer wins appeal to remove EM bracelet Thailand News

US lecturer wins appeal to remove EM bracelet

1 hour ago
Thai cuisine goes global with new Orchid Star programme Thailand News

Thai cuisine goes global with new Orchid Star programme

2 hours ago
Drunk hospital director crashes into photographers in Chaiyaphum Thailand News

Drunk hospital director crashes into photographers in Chaiyaphum

2 hours ago
Residents seek lucky incense numbers at Phetchabun ceremony Thailand News

Residents seek lucky incense numbers at Phetchabun ceremony

2 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party demands probe into student visa misuse by Chinese nationals Thailand News

People’s Party demands probe into student visa misuse by Chinese nationals

2 hours ago
Mother and son killed in Chon Buri truck collision Road deaths

Mother and son killed in Chon Buri truck collision

2 hours ago
Chalong Police arrest youths after motorbike gang clash in Phuket Phuket News

Chalong Police arrest youths after motorbike gang clash in Phuket

2 hours ago
Thailand vows to tackle dual pricing after tourist complaints Thailand News

Thailand vows to tackle dual pricing after tourist complaints

3 hours ago
Drug raid in Phuket worker camps leads to three arrests Phuket News

Drug raid in Phuket worker camps leads to three arrests

4 hours ago
Ninja thief arrested in Pathum Thani after fraud spree Crime News

Ninja thief arrested in Pathum Thani after fraud spree

4 hours ago
Pattaya officers puzzled by foreign tourist’s erratic behaviour Pattaya News

Pattaya officers puzzled by foreign tourist’s erratic behaviour

4 hours ago
Police officer injured in Yala checkpoint shooting South Thailand News

Police officer injured in Yala checkpoint shooting

4 hours ago
Six million meth pills seized near Thai border by KNLA Crime News

Six million meth pills seized near Thai border by KNLA

5 hours ago
Chinese national arrested for overstaying visa in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Chinese national arrested for overstaying visa in Chiang Mai

5 hours ago
Motorcyclist tragically killed in Bang Kaeo road accident Road deaths

Motorcyclist tragically killed in Bang Kaeo road accident

5 hours ago
Water truck brake failure in Chon Buri causes no injuries Road deaths

Water truck brake failure in Chon Buri causes no injuries

6 hours ago
Senator faces Supreme Court over misleading PhD claims Thailand News

Senator faces Supreme Court over misleading PhD claims

6 hours ago
Autistic children rescued from storm drain in Chon Buri district Thailand News

Autistic children rescued from storm drain in Chon Buri district

6 hours ago
Police arrest suspect in Yasothon tattoo shop shooting Crime News

Police arrest suspect in Yasothon tattoo shop shooting

6 hours ago
Gunman surrenders after Ratchaburi restaurant shooting injures four Crime News

Gunman surrenders after Ratchaburi restaurant shooting injures four

6 hours ago
Thai court probes Thaksin Shinawatra&#8217;s prison sentence validity Thailand News

Thai court probes Thaksin Shinawatra’s prison sentence validity

7 hours ago
Pattaya News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner26 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 1, 2025
55 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Boozed-up Belgian tourist smashes up store in drunken rampage

Boozed-up Belgian tourist smashes up store in drunken rampage

1 day ago
High drama! Pattaya cannabis shop worker hurt in late-night attack

High drama! Pattaya cannabis shop worker hurt in late-night attack

2 days ago
Iranian couple nicked after pulling sneaky money scam on tourists

Iranian couple nicked after pulling sneaky money scam on tourists

2 days ago
Chinese man denied bail for transgender&#8217;s murder in Pattaya

Chinese man denied bail for transgender’s murder in Pattaya

3 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x