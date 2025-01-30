Pattaya tragedy: Tourist killed, wife critical after speeding bike crash

Pattaya tragedy: Tourist killed, wife critical after speeding bike crash
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

A romantic evening turned into a nightmare for a Russian couple in Pattaya when a speeding motorcycle ploughed into them as they crossed the street hand in hand. The foreign rider struck them at high speed, killing the husband instantly and leaving his wife in critical condition.

The accident happened just before midnight yesterday, January 29 on Jomtien Second Road, Pattaya. The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Unit received an emergency call at 11.30pm, reporting a collision between a large motorcycle and pedestrians in the Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

When emergency responders arrived, they found a badly damaged KTM 1200cc motorcycle with Bangkok registration plates. The 26 year old rider, identified as Artem, was also seriously injured. A Russian woman, 44 year old Zhanna, suffered severe injuries and was rushed to hospital, while her husband lay unconscious. Despite frantic CPR attempts, he could not be saved.

An eyewitness, 34 year old Akadej, told police that he stopped his car to let the couple cross the street, only to hear the roar of a big bike speeding towards them from behind. Within moments, the motorcycle slammed into the couple, sending them flying in different directions.

Officers from Pattaya City Police Station’s Dong Tan subdivision are now reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact circumstances. Officers are awaiting the motorcycle rider’s recovery before questioning him further, reported KhaoSod English.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

This isn’t an isolated incident. Last Thursday, January 23, a Thai motorcyclist struck a South Korean pedestrian at a zebra crossing on a Bangkok road.

The incident occurred at the same location as a case in 2022 when a Thai ophthalmologist was fatally struck by a motorcycle. The Facebook page เรารักด่านตรวจ (translating to We Love Police Checkpoints) shared dashcam footage of the accident on Phaya Thai Road to its followers on Sunday, January 26.

The caption read, “The same spot where the eye doctor was hit. Red light means nothing.”

