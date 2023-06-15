Pattaya tour bus driver accidentally backs into girlfriend, severely injuring her

Photo via The Pattaya News.

In an unfortunate incident, a Pattaya tour bus driver accidentally backed his bus into his girlfriend, severely injuring her. The accident occurred as she was attempting to guide the vehicle while it was being parked.

The accident was reported to the Sawang Boriboon rescuers at 6pm yesterday. A rescue team promptly responded to the scene located on Chaiyapruek Road near a shooting range in the Nong Prue sub-district of Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province.

Upon arrival, the rescue team discovered the victim, 40 year old Sopee Saesantia, lying on the ground behind a large tour bus. She had suffered broken ribs and was on the verge of losing consciousness, The Pattaya News reported.

Rescue personnel administered initial medical aid to Sopee before transporting her urgently to Pattaya Hospital. Additionally, they interviewed Sopee’s boyfriend, 50 year old Suphat Phonyotha, who remained at the scene, to gather details about the accident.

Suphat claimed that he accidentally reversed the bus into Sopee while she was guiding him from behind the vehicle. He said that he was unable to see her, and the impact caused her to fly into a wall of the nearby shooting range, cracking it. Suphat immediately informed the rescue team.

Currently, Sopee is in the process of recovering at the hospital, while Suphat is expected to take responsibility for the damages incurred to the shooting range wall.

The ThaiRSC reported in January that as many as 939,713 road accidents were reported in Thailand last year, up 4.7% from 2021. Road accidents killed 14,737 people, and injured 924,799 last year, ThaiRSC said. The committee reported that 536 deaths and 7,885 injuries were among foreigners.

Following the Songkran holiday this year, during the ‘seven deadly days‘ from April 11 to 17, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) revealed that there were 2,203 road accidents, 2,208 injuries, and 264 deaths during this period. During the entire seven days, Bangkok recorded the highest number of fatalities with 22 deaths.