Krabi official caught demanding 100,000 baht fee for hotel license renewal

The Provincial Governor of Krabi removed the Permanent Secretary of the Mueang Krabi district from her position after she was accused of demanding 100,000 baht from a hotel in the province in exchange for an operating license.

The Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) reported to news agencies that the commission received a complaint from the owner of a hotel in the Ao Nang sub-district. The hotel had been unable to obtain the necessary permit and operating license, despite having submitted all the required documents several months before.

The hotel owner explained to the police that he submitted the necessary documents for the license renewal and sought approval for additional rooms but did not receive the permits after several months passed.

In May, the accused official, 42 year old Thikaporn Kongmuen, contacted the hotel and informed that the hotel that it needed to pay 100,00 baht in exchange for the license. Thikaporn told the hotel owner to hand the money directly to her, otherwise, she would not submit the documents to the higher-ranking officer. The hotel owner refused and filed a complaint with the PACC.

PACC officers collaborated with the hotel owner to create a plan to catch Thikaporn in the act. The hotel owner lured Thikaporn to meet him at a coffee shop yesterday, June 14. After Thikaporn received the money, PACC officers revealed themselves and apprehended Thikaporn who insisted on her innocence.

Krabi Governor Passakorn Boonlak told ThaiRath that Thikaporn would be transferred to the Krabi Department of Provincial Administration while the case undergoes investigation. A special committee would be established to work on the case.

Passakorn underlined that corruption in Krabi was an important issue for him. He was not convinced by the suspected official’s denial. He also assured the public that the investigation would be conducted transparently.

This corruption case is similar to the arrest of the former director of the Ratchathewi district of Bangkok, 57 year old Pramual Saengkaewsri, in April. The officer was arrested after he asked for 3 million baht from a real estate firm in exchange for a tax exemption. He was lured into picking up the money and was arrested while travelling back home with a stack of bills.