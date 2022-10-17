Pattaya
Pattaya thief nabs pricy gold jewelry in broad daylight
There’s been another gold jewelry theft in Pattaya, but this time, a few things are different from the usual stories. No ladyboys or tourists have been involved, and the theft happened in broad daylight.
The thief yesterday managed to steal a gold necklace and ring worth 46,000 baht from 54 year old Kulab Tansanthiayu, The Pattaya News reported.
Kulab said the suspect, a Thai man on a motorcycle, had approached her from behind, and asked for the necklace and ring. She said he also asked for a 50 baht banknote. Kulab said she tried to beg the man to leave her alone, but he threatened to shoot her if she didn’t obey him. After he had stolen the jewelry, the man fled the scene on his motorcycle with no license plate.
Pattaya police were reviewing CCTV footage to track down the crook. Kulab said the man was 160–165 centimetres tall, and was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, long black trousers, and a red woolen hat.
Pattaya has become a haven for gold necklace thefts this year, mainly involving opportunist ladyboy thieves and Indian tourists. Dozens of incidents have been reported and it is a surprise a war has not broken out between the Indian tourists and ladyboys.
In August, an Indian tourist was robbed of 12,000 baht cash and other assets on Pattaya’s infamous Walking. The 33 year old Vishal Vajbhaw claimed that two ladyboys robbed him after he rejected their “services.”
In July, Pattaya police announced that an Indian tourist reported that a transgender woman stole his 30,000 baht gold necklace.
There was also a gold necklace theft against a Russian tourist earlier this month.
Hopefully, Kulab will get her jewelry back soon.
