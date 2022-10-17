Drunken monk with an axe causes chaos smashing cars

Another day of shame for the Buddhist faith after a drunken monk was arrested for causing chaos in the central province of Kamphaeng Phet. The monk went on the rampage smashing cars in the community with a beer can in one hand and an axe in the other.

The arrested monk, 49 year old Prayoon, defended his actions by claiming the beer helped lower the high cholesterol in his blood system and improve his diabetes and hypertension. It is unsure how the alcohol helped the damaged cars.

Locals reported the drunken monk causing carnage, on Phahonyothin Road in the Mueng district of Kamphaeng Phet, to the deputy district chief.

They were worried the monk would hurt himself and cause problems for pedestrians and drivers on the road.

A video posted by Thai news agencies shows the monk dressed in a traditional robe behaving inappropriately, staggering down the roadside. He is seen opening a can of beer and drinking it while waving an axe in the air with his other hand.

According to a report by One 31, the monk was also a nuisance in nearby restaurants and shops along the road. People also said that the monk tried to hurt himself by beating his chest and body. He was also seen smashing up parked cars.

The monk was reported to have mental health problems but he did not have any documentation to confirm this.

Prayoon informed officers that he drank beer because alcohol can help reduce fat in his body. He added that he had high cholesterol, diabetes, and hypertension, and drinking beer could help improve all of these illnesses.

Prayoon was not charged or prosecuted. He was sent back to his temple where his fellow monks said they would later help send him to the hospital to be treated for his illnesses.

This incident is only one in a number of shameful deeds this year involving monks.