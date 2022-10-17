Connect with us

Russia launches “kamikaze drones” into Ukraine capital

Screen grab of the drone attack.

Russia launchedkamikaze drones” into Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv this morning. This news comes just after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin claimed on Friday that there was no need for massive strikes on Ukraine. 

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that at least one person, a woman, has been killed in the attacks, Al Jazeera reported. Klitschko said another person remains under the ruble, as rescue operations continue. 

Klitschko said in a Telegram that multiple buildings were damaged, and one caught fire from the strike in the city’s central Shevchenkiv district. Residents were forced to shelter in place as medics and rescuers helped, Washington Examiner reported. Air raid sirens were left on for three hours. 

The head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s staff, Andriy Yermak, said the attacks showed Russia’s “desperation.” Ukrainian officials have said the drones were Iranian-made, although Iran denies supplying drones to Russia. The Kremlin has not commented on the matter. 

This news comes after a UN specialist said in an interview that Russian forces are using sexual violence against women as a military strategy. The UN Special Representative said last week that the Russian army is using “deliberate tactic[s] to dehumanise the victims.”

Earlier this month, Putin officially annexed four parts of Ukraine. The move has drawn condemnation as he tried to lay diplomatic claim to lands that Ukraine forces have been regaining on the ground. Putin announced ominously that anyone living in the four regions was now permanently a Russian citizen.

Time will tell what Ukraine’s fate will be, as Russia continues to wreak havoc on the country.

 

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Trending