Thailand
4 billion baht budget to tackle HIV & STDs in Thailand’s teens
Thai teenagers are more at risk of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and HIV infection than adults says the Thai government and that is why it has approved a budget of nearly four million baht to tackle the issue.
The Deputy Spokeswoman of the PM Office, Ratchada Thanadirek, revealed that people aged between 15 to 24 years old are more likely to get an HIV infection, and an STD, especially gonorrhoea.
Ratchada made known that Thailand had 520,000 HIV cases last year, the figure is expected to increase by 6,500 cases this year and that most of those people would be aged between 15 to 24 years old.
Ratchada explained that the government approved a budget of 3.9 billion baht for the National Health Security Office to take care of HIV and Aids patients.
Ratchada added that the Division of AIDS and STDs would launch an official account named “Stand by you” on the Line application to allow people to ask questions about HIV and Aids, ask for a free test, and request medicine.
Ratchada said the government planned to control the spread of HIV by 2030. They hoped the official Line account would make HIV tests and information about HIV and Aids more accessible, especially among teenagers. This would lead to more awareness among teenagers about the dangers of the diseases. The government would also like to emphasise the benefits of using condoms too.
