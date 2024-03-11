Hair-raising secrets revealed: ‘Hair it like Beckham’ trends in cosmetic surgery

You’ve heard of “Bend it Like Beckham” but what about “Hair it Like Beckham” as intriguing developments in the world of cosmetic surgery emerge, revealing secrets on how celebrities such as David Beckham maintain a full head of hair, even in his golden years.

At the heart of these revelations is Dr Piya Rungruxsiri, a board-certified plastic surgeon known as Dr Piya. His expertise is renowned at the Nida Esth’ Medical Centre, recognised by Global Health Asia Pacific as The Most Innovative Non-Surgical Hair Transplant Clinic of Asia Pacific.

Hair loss is not a respecter of status or fame, it affects everyone, including celebrities. Despite various solutions, hair transplants remain the preferred choice for many. One celebrity speculated to have benefited from such treatments is former footballer David Beckham. Despite no visible signs of a hair transplant, suspicions are rife that he regularly uses certain hair treatments or non-surgical hair enhancement procedures.

Another rumour surrounds Maroon 5’s lead guitarist, James Valentine, who recently debuted a shaven head. He clarified on Twitter that it was a style change and not indicative of baldness. However, some experts suggest he may have undergone a hair transplant procedure.

There are several hair transplant methods available, but the most popular are Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) and Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE). FUT involves removing a strip of skin from the back or side of the head, extracting individual hair follicles, and implanting them in areas experiencing hair loss. This technique is effective but leaves a permanent scar. FUE, on the other hand, involves the direct removal of individual hair follicles, resulting in less noticeable scarring.

The third method, UR Cell Hair MicroTransplant+ with Hair Root Cells, is innovative and non-surgical. It has gained popularity, particularly amongst celebrities, as it requires no downtime, leaves no visible scars and does not involve medication. This technique harnesses the power of hair follicle cells, which are extracted from the individual and transplanted into areas of concern.

The technique has been developed by Dr Piya, combining the European hair proliferation technique with the Japanese method for enhancing hair thickness. The non-reliance on oral medications or surgical procedures has attracted numerous patients, earning the clinic several accolades.

The UR Cell Hair MicroTransplant+ is suitable for those who prefer non-surgical solutions, those concerned about potential side effects of medication, those unwilling to shave their hair before treatment, and individuals experiencing mild to moderate hair loss due to hormonal imbalances and genetic factors.

To ensure precision, Dr Piya has invested in the Nano Score Robotic System, an advanced hair follicle scanning technology from Germany. This technology allows for comprehensive examination of hair and scalp at the cellular level, ensuring the success of hair transplantation.

Several other solutions for hair loss are also recommended at the Nida Esth’ Medical Centre, including the Hair Regrowth Program, Hair Vaccine By HARG and Dr Mokan’s authentic hair loss treatment products from Japan. All of these treatments are aimed at stimulating hair growth and addressing a wide range of hair problems, reported Bangkok Post.

Looking for a hair transplant in Thailand? Thaiger deals will find the best one available in the Land of Smiles.