High crimes: Pattaya police arrest drug-dealing monk

Picture courtesy of Pattaya news

In the latest news of monks behaving badly, another member of the Buddhist faith has been arrested by local police in Pattaya on allegations of selling illegal drugs. This arrest also led to the capture of his supplier.

The operation took place yesterday under the direction of Police Colonel Nawin Sinthurat, Chief of the Bang Lamung Police Station. Acting on an arrest warrant from the Pattaya Provincial Court, officers apprehended the 47 year old Prajob, at a rental room in the Bueng sub-district, Sri Racha district, Chon Buri province. He faces charges of “conspiracy by two or more people to commit serious drug-related offences.”

The arrest of Prajob followed extensive investigations initiated by Pol. Col. Nawin. These investigations had earlier resulted in the arrest of an unidentified monk in Bang Lamung, who was discovered to be dealing drugs.

The monk was caught with an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine at a local temple in Bang Lamung.

During the interrogation of the monk, he reportedly admitted to purchasing the drugs from Prajob. Following his confession, the monk was defrocked, and an arrest warrant was subsequently issued for Prajob, leading to his capture.

Both suspects are currently in police custody, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, Thai police apprehended a senior police officer, allegedly involved in a call centre scam, who had fled to become a monk in Lampang. The officer denied being the ringleader, claiming he was merely an accomplice.

An investigation into a call centre scam led police to a residence in Pa Tan, Mueang district, Chiang Mai, and another apartment within the Baan Eua-Arthorn complex in Nong Khwai, Hang Dong district. Searches revealed 12 SIM box devices used to relay signals for the call centre operations, along with Internet routers. Several suspects were arrested during the raids.

Further investigation revealed that the father of one of the suspects is Police Lieutenant Colonel Bandit Khonkarn, an inspector with the Hang Dong Police Station in Chiang Mai. He was identified as the mastermind behind the scam. Police coordinated with investigative units to arrange his surrender on Monday, July 22.