Thailand to ASEAN: Let’s get digital for ‘byte-sized’ unity

Thailand urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to enhance integration by adopting a unified digital economy system, supporting sustainable development, and ensuring regional security through existing mechanisms.

Speaking at the 57th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting in Vientiane yesterday, July 28, Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa emphasised the growing interest of many countries and international organisations in engaging with ASEAN. This information was communicated to him by Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith.

Maris highlighted the need for ASEAN to strengthen economic and security integration among its members.

“ASEAN must get close because while our governance, race, and ethnicity are diverse, these differences have laid a strong foundation for unity in our region. No other regional group has a foundation as strong as ours.”

Maris called for ASEAN to unite and showcase its true potential while adapting to global changes.

To promote higher integration, Thailand proposed three initiatives for ASEAN. First, Maris emphasised the importance of boosting economic integration through enhanced digital connectivity.

Digital technologies

He cited Thailand’s push for the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement aimed at promoting connectivity via digital technologies.

He pointed to the success of cross-border transactions between Thailand’s PromptPay and Singapore’s PayNow as evidence of the potential for digital technologies. PromptPay, a payment service allowing users to pay by scanning a QR code via a mobile banking application, serves as a model for ASEAN collaboration, said Maris.

“Such collaboration should be the model for ASEAN to follow.”

He also noted that increasing people-to-people connectivity contributes to economic integration. He proposed more flights between ASEAN countries and a longer visa period to boost local economies.

Second, Maris addressed sustainable development. He suggested an ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific forum to drive the bloc towards achieving UN sustainable development goals by 2030. This platform would enable ASEAN to collectively meet regional sustainable development targets.

Lastly, Maris stressed the importance of regional security. He urged ASEAN to work together through the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, a legally binding code ensuring peace and stability. Currently, about 50 countries have joined this treaty, reported Bangkok Post.

He also called for cooperation in combating transnational crimes through existing mechanisms like the ASEAN Narcotics Cooperation Centre and the ASEAN Working Group on Anti-Online Scams.

“Using the existing mechanisms will help ASEAN solve transnational crime more effectively.”

Maris’s proposals reflect Thailand’s commitment to a cohesive and integrated ASEAN, capable of navigating global changes while strengthening internal bonds.