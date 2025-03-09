Pattaya police arrest suspects in chaotic drug raid at Jomtien Beach

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Pattaya City Police conducted an unexpected drug raid at Jomtien Beach yesterday with the assistance of over 50 officers.

The operation focused on Soi 2 and Soi 3, causing chaos as dealers and users attempted to flee, some even trying to climb walls to escape. The area was quickly secured by the police, who managed to apprehend all suspects involved, yesterday, March 8, at 10.36am.

The police have been monitoring this area for several months, demolishing abandoned buildings as part of their strategy. During the raid, officers arrested 39 year old Yutthana in a sting operation, confiscating 241 methamphetamine pills and 8,000 baht (US$237) in cash.

Yutthana has a history of over 10 drug-related arrests. Despite his arrest, customers continued contacting him for drugs during the raid, as reported by Pattaya local media.

Additionally, several users were caught in the act of consuming drugs. Surprisingly, some remained unfazed, insisting on finishing their substances, claiming they were legalised and beneficial for disease prevention and weight management, according to local media reports, reported The Pattaya News.

In total, police detained two dealers and 12 users, along with a significant quantity of illegal drugs, for subsequent legal proceedings. This operation is part of a broader crackdown on illegal drugs in the region.

In similar news, anti-narcotics officers carried out a major raid on a suspected drug den in Soi Jomtien 3, Pattaya, at 2.06pm on February 28.

Acting on local complaints about persistent drug activities, police arrested eight people, one dealer and seven users, despite ongoing efforts to curb drug-related crimes.

The raid was executed through a sting operation using marked cash, leading to the capture of a female dealer estimated to be between 50 and 60 years old, who was allegedly selling drugs openly.

Several suspects attempted to flee but were swiftly apprehended. Officers seized methamphetamine (Yaba) and crystal meth (Ice), which will be used as evidence in legal proceedings.