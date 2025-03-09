Thai woman drowns off Pattaya Beach after swimming in unsafe area

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

A tragic incident occurred yesterday near Pattaya Beach, where a 40 year old Thai woman drowned while swimming.

The Pattaya City Police were alerted to the situation at 10.06am, yesterday, March 8, at the beach adjacent to Pattaya Walking Street. Responding promptly, rescue divers, police, and news personnel arrived at the scene.

It took the rescue divers approximately 30 minutes to locate the body of Natthakan, who hailed from Nakhon Ratchasima. Upon retrieval, her body showed no signs of foul play.

Natthakan’s friends, who remain unnamed, informed the Pattaya police that they were colleagues at a bar. After completing their shifts, they decided to visit the beach to enjoy some drinks.

Natthakan chose to go for a swim but unfortunately vanished in the waters. Her friends quickly contacted the rescue teams but, regrettably, it was too late to save her, reported The Pattaya News.

Sawang Boriboon Rescue Teams issued a public warning, stressing that combining alcohol consumption with swimming is extremely dangerous and should be avoided.

Additionally, Natthakan had entered a section of the beach not designated for swimming and lacking lifeguard supervision, unlike the more central areas of Pattaya Beach, highlighting additional hazards.

