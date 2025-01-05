Mark your calendars for January 11! Klingande returns to Bangkok

Published: 12:29, 05 January 2025
The wait is over! Klingande, the French DJ and producer behind the global hit Jubel, is coming back to Bangkok. On January 11, music lovers at Escape Bangkok at EmQuartier are set for a night to remember with melodic house, live instrumentation, and of course, who can forget the signature Klingande style!

Pioneer of melodic house

Klingande is renowned for redefining the melodic house genre, combining smooth harmonies with rhythmic energy. His tracks often feature live instruments, including saxophones and violins, creating a rich, textured sound that stands out in the electronic music scene. With influences rooted in jazz and classical piano, Klingande’s music is a refreshing take on tropical house.

Known worldwide for Jubel, his music is characterised by its uplifting melodies and soulful vibes. Tracks like Punga and Riva (Restart the Game) showcase his ability to innovate while staying true to his signature sound.

Released in 2013, Jubel quickly became a global sensation, earning accolades for its unforgettable saxophone hook and infectious rhythm. The track propelled Klingande to the forefront of the electronic music world, making him a household name among fans of melodic and tropical house.

A global music icon

Cédric Steinmyller, better known as Klingande, has performed at major festivals such as Tomorrowland and Coachella, captivating audiences with his innovative live shows. Combining electronic beats with live performances, Klingande creates an immersive musical journey that creates cherished memories for years and years to come.

After several years, Klingande is set to make a grand return to Bangkok, a city known for many things, but chiefly among those is its energetic music and nightlife scene. Escape Bangkok, located at EmQuartier, will host this much-anticipated event. Fans can expect to hear classics like Jubel alongside his latest tracks, delivered with the same energy and emotion that define his performances.

  • Date: January 11, 2025
  • Location: Escape Bangkok at EmQuartier


A night to remember

Paradiso Carnival is transforming Escape Bangkok into a carnival-inspired venue, complete with jungle-themed decor, dynamic visuals, and an impressive lineup of supporting DJs and live acts. The themed setup puts fans in an atmosphere that perfectly complements Klingande’s music perfectly.

At previous shows, Klingande has wowed audiences with unique setlists, featuring hits like Good Times by Mr. Belt & Wezol, Disclosure’s remix of Flume’s You & Me, and his iconic Riva featuring Broken Back. Bangkok fans can expect nothing less of an unforgettable performance.

As an added perk, general admission ticket holders arriving before 5.30pm will receive a complimentary drink—a great way to kick off the night!

Why you shouldn’t miss this:

  1. Signature sound: Klingande’s unique mixture of live instrumentation and electronic beats remains unbeaten.
  2. Global reputation: His performances at top festivals and venues speak volumes about his artistry and appeal.
  3. Unforgettable atmosphere: The combination of music, visuals, and venue transformation promises a truly immersive experience.

Ticket information

No matter if you are a longtime fan or new to Klingande’s melodic house magic, this is a night not to be missed. Join us at Escape Bangkok on January 11, and be part of an extraordinary evening that will leave a mark on the city’s music scene.

